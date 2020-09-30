Vote2020

As the 2020 general election fast approaches, candidates in the East Coast general electorate were asked for their views on key issues including transport, health, the upcoming referenda, Covid-19 recovery and more. Here's what they

Meredith Akuhata-Brown, 49, Green Party

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Jennie Brown, 38, teacher, Advance NZ

Helena Nickerson, age not provided, educator, New Conservative

Tania Tapsell, 28, district councillor, National Party

Other candidates