A report on the Māori Health Authority proposed as a result of Government's review of the health system has failed to inspire Ngā Wairiki-Ngāti Apa chairman Pahia Turia.

Even without having read the detail, he did not support it.

"It's still the same system and the same Crown controlling it," he said.

A Māori Health Authority was proposed in Heather Simpson's comprehensive review of New Zealand's health and disability system. It would advise on Māori health, report on the performance of the system for Māori and work to get more Māori employed in health.

Advertisement

Tupoho kaumātua John Maihi had little faith such an authority would make a difference to Māori health outcomes. He said Māori would try to get some advantage from it, but was not optimistic.

"We will try our best to do whatever we can, but if it's going to take us out totally we will not even bother participating. It's a waste of time," he said.

Whanganui's Mary Bennett is the chairwoman of Hauora ā Iwi, which partners with Whanganui District Health Board to advance Māori health services.

She said the Health & Disability System Review was a major piece of work with a lot for the board to digest.

She is especially keen to hear more about how a Māori Health Authority would ensure equitable outcomes across the health system.

"Leadership, collaboration and innovation will be critical as we commit to transforming the health and disability system," she said.