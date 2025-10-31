“They are going to be able to offer the community a lot more range of bikes than we were able to do.

“Evo Cycles runs throughout the country, so you can buy a bike in Whanganui and still get the support in Invercargill. That’s one of the beauties about this type of thing.”

Dayle Cheatley and his wife Cath have run the store since 2018 after Dayle's father Ron Cheatley founded it in 2013. Photo/ NZME

The Cheatleys are known for their community engagement, co-ordinating and supporting many community events over the years.

“Cath and I have loved being part of the biking community in Whanganui,” Dayle said.

“Evo Cycles is renowned for investing in the community as well. They are also big investors into the Weet-Bix Kids Triathlon, which is a big thing for Whanganui because a lot of kids have to travel to Palmerston North to do it.”

Velo Ronny’s staff members Shaun Tucker and Curtis Weir will join Evo Cycles to lead the workshop.

“They were a big part of Velo Ronny’s and will still be a big part of the biking community because they will be just working for Evo Cycles - different T-shirt, same people,” Dayle said.

Cath Cheatley helping out at a cycling race. Photo / NZME

Evo Cycles is a New Zealand-owned and operated specialist bike shop, founded in 2007.

Chief executive Paul Gibson said the company was looking forward to following on from the foundation Velo Ronny’s had built.

“We’re really excited to be here and extend that Evo Cycles footprint that we’ve got around the country.”

The Whanganui site becomes the company’s 33rd nationwide.

Gibson said engaging with the Whanganui community would be a “key part” for the company.

Dayle Cheatley believed the biking scene was in a good place and would continue to grow.

“With biking in the last 15-20 years in a community like Whanganui and throughout New Zealand, it’s not just your racing cyclist, it has now become more of a community activity.

“That is purely for the fact that you have got so many cycle paths now, with safer riding for families to go out.

“There are so many more places to explore than just driving your car on a road where you get to see nothing. Now you’ve got all of these trails that go off into the bush and forest.

“People are seeing a different part of New Zealand that they didn’t know even existed. That’s what is attracting a lot of people to ride a pushbike right now.”

The Evo Cycles Whanganui store grand opening is on November 1-2.

Fin Ocheduszko Brown is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.