“Cath and I have loved being part of the biking community in Whanganui,” Dayle said.
“Evo Cycles is renowned for investing in the community as well. They are also big investors into the Weet-Bix Kids Triathlon, which is a big thing for Whanganui because a lot of kids have to travel to Palmerston North to do it.”
Velo Ronny’s staff members Shaun Tucker and Curtis Weir will join Evo Cycles to lead the workshop.
“They were a big part of Velo Ronny’s and will still be a big part of the biking community because they will be just working for Evo Cycles - different T-shirt, same people,” Dayle said.
Evo Cycles is a New Zealand-owned and operated specialist bike shop, founded in 2007.
Chief executive Paul Gibson said the company was looking forward to following on from the foundation Velo Ronny’s had built.
“We’re really excited to be here and extend that Evo Cycles footprint that we’ve got around the country.”
The Whanganui site becomes the company’s 33rd nationwide.
Gibson said engaging with the Whanganui community would be a “key part” for the company.
Dayle Cheatley believed the biking scene was in a good place and would continue to grow.