“We cannot afford to be a council that simply reacts to policy changes from Wellington. Horizons must be an active partner in reform.”

Riley said Horizons had to use science, data and people to empower action, instead of entangling “communities in unworkable rules”.

It needed the trust of farmers, iwi and hapū, urban ratepayers, businesses and the Government, she said.

“We councillors come from diverse communities and perspectives, and we share one purpose – to protect and enhance the wellbeing of our region and its people.

“As chair, I will foster a culture of collaboration, respect and accountability, across this table and throughout the organisation.”

Riley told the Chronicle she looked forward to working with Whanganui-based councillors Alan Taylor and Ben Fraser.

“Alan has really strong knowledge. His background is in climate change and he’s one of the pioneers in that thinking space.

“Ben is a strong, young talent with a background in water and hydrology but also brings a rural perspective.

“Together, they’ll be a great team.”

In its 2025/26 annual plan, Horizons added $400,000 for an improved public transport service in Whanganui, despite NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) not providing matched funding.

Fiona Gordon will be Horizons' deputy chair for the next three years.

Riley said planning public transport systems took considerable effort and expertise – “you don’t just pull it out of the hat”.

“Then, we’ve got to get the pick-up from the people, to see the value in it and the decisions made, particularly around bus routes.

“You have to educate people about getting on and off them and I wonder if more work needs to be done in that space, particularly with younger people.

“It’s a big commitment and a big ask for the city. Let’s give it our best shot, then review it to see what’s working and what’s not.”

She said she was keen to have more conversations with NZTA about funding for public transport.

Riley takes over from Rachel Keedwell who did not seek re-election for the council.

Palmerston North-based councillor Fiona Gordon was elected deputy chair, beating Bruce Gordon.

In her pitch for the position, Fiona Gordon said, like other elected members, she was on the council to make a difference and it had been an honour to serve the community over the past six years.

“In my third term, I want to step up. I want to make a broader governance contribution.

“My style tends to be collaborative. It’s about creating the space for conversations, and respecting and enhancing the knowledge of all of those around the table.”

The chair will be paid $159,193 for 2025-26, with the deputy chair receiving $66,335.

The minimum allowable remuneration for a Horizons councillor is $52,736.

Committee chair and deputy chair salaries range from $53,069 (Manawatū River Users’ Advisory Group chair, Passenger Transport Committee deputy chair) to $63,682 (Audit, Risk, and Investment Committee chair).

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.