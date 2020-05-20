Please come to see us!

That's the message from medical staff at Pihanga Health to those with long-term medical conditions. Practice manager Hilary Morrish-Allen says there is a concern the elderly or those with pre-existing conditions are delaying coming to the doctors and Pihanga Health staff are worried their patients' health may deteriorate to the point they become seriously unwell.

"We are aware there is a feeling in the Tūrangi community you shouldn't go to see your GP at this time while we are in Covid-19 level 2. There is a perception we [Pihanga Health] are too busy, it is unsafe, or patients do not want to be a burden," said Hilary.

READ MORE:

• Coronavirus: Health professionals and elderly first in queue for flu vaccine this year

• Coronavirus: How do we keep older Kiwis safe during Covid-19 pandemic?

• Auckland Council giving extra care to elderly during Coronavirus outbreak

• Covid 19 coronavirus: No compassion for sick, dying elderly during lockdown, say family

She says the doctors and nurses at Pihanga Health want patients to make contact with them at an early point of any decline.

"We are running a safe space. People with flu-like symptoms will still be treated. We don't want people staying at home and then becoming acutely unwell," said Hilary.

In a video made by Pihanga Health, primary nurse Jan Pook talks about how important it is for everyone to have a little bit of understanding as they get used to the new systems in place at the health centre.

She says the new procedures are there to protect everyone against the spread of Covid-19. Jan also says it's important to realise that phone calls and video consults are very different to face-to-face contact.