Pihanga Health staff urge sick people to see their GP. Clinical nurse lead Yvonne Hodges (left) and Dr Caitlin Whitford.
Pihanga Health registered nurse Jan Pook starred in a video explaining how patients can access their doctors at Covid-19 alert level two. Photo / Pihanga Health
Please come to see us!
That's the message from medical staff at Pihanga Health to those with long-term medical conditions. Practice manager Hilary Morrish-Allen says there is a concern the elderly or those with pre-existing conditions are delaying coming to the doctors and Pihanga Health staff are worried their patients' health may deteriorate to the point they become seriously unwell.
"We are aware there is a feeling in the Tūrangi community you shouldn't go to see your GP at this time while we are in Covid-19 level 2. There is a perception we [Pihanga Health] are too busy, it is unsafe, or patients do not want to be a burden," said Hilary.
She says the doctors and nurses at Pihanga Health want patients to make contact with them at an early point of any decline.
"We are running a safe space. People with flu-like symptoms will still be treated. We don't want people staying at home and then becoming acutely unwell," said Hilary.
In a video made by Pihanga Health, primary nurse Jan Pook talks about how important it is for everyone to have a little bit of understanding as they get used to the new systems in place at the health centre.
She says the new procedures are there to protect everyone against the spread of Covid-19. Jan also says it's important to realise that phone calls and video consults are very different to face-to-face contact.
Hilary says Pihanga Health is particularly proud of the number of people who have received flu vaccines so far this year.
"This year we rang people and asked them to come in for their flu vaccine. We particularly targeted the elderly and vulnerable."
She says between 500 and 800 people receive the flu vaccine in a normal year.
Considering patients registered with Pihanga Health, this year they have given the flu vaccine to 76 per cent of Māori aged 65 or over, to 73 per cent of non Māori aged 65 or over, and to 64 per cent of patients they consider vulnerable.
Visiting your Taupō District GP: Virtual first contact guide
Primary health care providers in the Taupō District are all following a Virtual First Contact policy while at Covid-19 alert level 2. This means to access a doctor you need to first ring or email, unless it is an emergency.
Following on from your virtual first contact, a doctor will ring you and ask questions. If they want to see you at the practice they will give a time and may specify what door to use.
If you are directed to come into the surgery you will find that the doors are locked and a nurse will check to see that you do not have Covid-19 symptoms and these are flu-like symptoms, a cold, fever, runny nose.
If you are well, then you will be invited inside for your appointment, screening, or blood test. If you are unwell, then you will be directed to where you need to go.
While in the waiting room you will notice the chairs are spread out and the magazines are gone.
Bookings are being taken now for more routine services, and you are invited to inquire about cervical smears, B4 school checks, diabetic reviews and childhood immunisations.
Flu Vaccine Guide
Pihanga Health - get your flu vaccine at a drop-in clinic on Fridays, or make an appointment for any other day.
To get your flu vaccine at Taupō Health Centre or Lakes Surgery an appointment is required. Taupō Medical Centre is doing flu jabs by appointment today and tomorrow, keep an eye on their Facebook page for next week's schedule.
Pharmacies are also providing flu vaccinations. Email ahead to check vaccines are in-store.