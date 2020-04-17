Thousands of central North Island households are benefiting from boxes of hygiene products being packed and distributed by Te Arawa Whānau Ora.

The hygiene packs include disposable gloves, cleaning cloths, hand sanitiser, soap, toilet paper, tissues and surface cleaner.

"We're pleased to be able to provide whānau with these packs to help keep them safe during this challenging time," Te Arawa Whānau Ora Collective's hygiene pack co-ordinator Mapihi Raharuhi said.

"The distribution of these packs supports the Government's health messages around people staying safe and well in their bubble."

More than 8000 hygiene packs were being delivered across the Waiariki region, and another 5400 will be delivered over the next two weeks.

Packs are being delivered across Rotorua, Te Kaha, Ōpōtiki, Whakatāne, Tauranga, Taupō and Tūrangi.

A Department of Conservation volunteer preparing one of the hygiene packs for Te Arawa whānau. Photo / Supplied

Priority is being given to whānau living with a medical condition that may compromise their immune system making them more susceptible to Covid-19, such as cancer, asthma, and respiratory illness, plus essential workers and those living in substandard housing conditions.

"I continue to be amazed by the support we've received from people in our community who volunteer their time – working extended hours – to ensure our high-needs whānau are being given these essential packs," Raharuhi said.

"We absolutely value and appreciate their efforts."

Six Department of Conservation (DoC) staff stepped in to support the initiative with packing and preparation, alongside Sports Bay of Plenty representatives.

"Whānau Ora's people have been amazing hosts and made the safety and wellbeing of their volunteers the highest priority," DoC supervisor Caraline Abbott said.

"Each box has been marked with a number that can be traced back to the person who packed the box, and we sanitise between each box."

Workers involved in the Whānau Ora-led initiative have completed infection control training with Te Arawa Whānau Ora's CEO Lorraine Hetaraka, who is a registered nurse and been certified an essential worker by Lakes District Health Board.

• Whānau Direct funding is available for any whānau in the Te Arawa rohe for those experiencing financial hardship as a result of Covid-19. Call 0508 Te Arawa (0508 832 7292) to apply.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

