A Hastings asthma control project was recognised with the Supreme Award at the 9th annual Hawke's Bay Health Awards which were presented in Napier tonight.

The award was made to the Hastings Unichem Pharmacy, in Russell St, supported by The Doctors, Hastings, and Breathe Hawke's Bay, recognising its education and improvement tool development "Helping Maori and Pacific Island Children breathe better".

It targeted families waiting for asthma prescriptions and included a respiratory "warrant of fitness" check while waiting for their medication to be dispensed.

As a result of the initiative, amid higher rates of hospital admissions for respiratory disease, 12

