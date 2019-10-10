On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
A $30 million luxury spa centre planned for the Rotorua Lakefront will be complemented by a business originally intended to leave the Lakefront completely.
Pukeroa Oruawhata Trust and QE Health today announced Queen Elizabeth Health would stay at the Rotorua Lakefront after all.
After initial plans to build a bespoke facility at the Scion Innovation Park, the QE Hospital Community Trust has reached an agreement with Pukeroa Lakefront Holdings to build next door to its 77-year-old current home on the corner of Whakaue St and Memorial Drive.
A flyover video of the luxury spa and wellness centre being developed on Rotorua's lakefront. Video / Supplied
QE Health chief executive Aaron Randell said reaching the agreement with Pukeroa had taken four to five months.
"It has always been in the back of our minds that the end of the lease was coming up but it was not like they were threatening to kick us out ... It is exciting for our staff and clients to have certainty."
He said the current building was not designed for its current uses.
"We are doing the best we can for now though."
He said one of the biggest benefits of the new building would be co-locating certain groups of staff.
He declined to comment on why QE Health had veered away from its intentions announced last year, to move to the Scion campus but said it was always the intention to continue the legacy at the Lakefront if possible.
In September last year, QE Health announced its hopes to build a state-of-the-art wellness centre to move in to by November this year.
"The hope is we can close one door and open the next into our new building," former chief executive Andrina Romano said at the time.
She said the final months of 2018 would be spent finalising funding for the estimated $23m build and also finalising the bespoke design.
QE Health was originally built as a convalescent hospital for servicemen returning from World War II.
Programmes are funded by ACC and district health boards and are available privately.
Also on offer are a fully equipped gym that anyone can join, physiotherapy, orthotics, occupational therapy, psychology and counselling, rheumatology, yoga, and a fracture liaison service.
The spa is open to locals and tourists with a full range of mud, massage, thermal hot pools, and beauty therapy.
In 2016 Romano said the original building was only meant to be temporary, to last 10 to 15 years.