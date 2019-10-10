A $30 million luxury spa centre planned for the Rotorua Lakefront will be complemented by a business originally intended to leave the Lakefront completely.

Pukeroa Oruawhata Trust and QE Health today announced Queen Elizabeth Health would stay at the Rotorua Lakefront after all.

After initial plans to build a bespoke facility at the Scion Innovation Park, the QE Hospital Community Trust has reached an agreement with Pukeroa Lakefront Holdings to build next door to its 77-year-old current home on the corner of Whakaue St and Memorial Drive.

