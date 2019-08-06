

In less than a month 9-year-old Paula Donovan-Maddox has been diagnosed with cancer and will undergo surgery to remove her uterus, where the cancer has shown up as dark patches in a scan.

Now her family in Whangārei are doing everything they can to help the "tough little cookie" through the challenges of fighting the cancer and then the gruelling chemotherapy treatment that will follow the operation later this month.

Mum Jess said things have happened so quickly but during that time the aggressive tumour has grown.

"This needs to happen to save my daughter's life."

It was in April that Jess became concerned that Paula had started her period and took her to the doctor to be told it was normal. But five weeks later Jess again took her daughter to the doctor but was again told everything was okay.

"I said 'enough was enough' and went and saw a puberty specialist."

Blood tests were done and a referral was made for an ultra sound which showed a heart-shaped uterus with a dark mass.

A week and a half later a MRI scan at Whangārei Hospital detected Paula had an unusual tumour in her uterus.

Last week on Tuesday it was confirmed she had an aggressive type of cancer. In less than two weeks she will undergo surgery at Starship Hospital. Chemotherapy will follow so that will mean frequent trips between Starship and Whangārei.

"She's a tough cookie and has shown that in her short life," Jess said, who works as a counsellor and photographer.

"I've given up my job so that I can be with her and care for her through all this."

Aaron her husband will look after the couple's three other children and hold down his job as a mechanic.

It will be an emotionally and financially challenging time for the family so a friend has set up a Givealittle page to help.

Kelly-Anne Ujdur said Jess and Aaron became good friends since they had met in antenatal classes and now it was her turn to help them through a tough time.

"They are a wonderful family and they give everything to everyone else. They are not the sort of people who would ask for help and I know find it uncomfortable. So with their agreement I set up the Givealittle page."

The page was set up on Sunday afternoon and 92 people had donated $5415 by yesterday evening.

"Jess is the kind of person gravitate to and this just shows there are so many people who love the family and want to support them," Ujdur said.

The generous response has humbled Jess, who admits asking for help is outside her comfort zone.

"This is so humbling and I'm amazed by everyone's response. It means my husband can take a week off work when Paula has surgery and be with her. We are just trying to stay positive."

The couple have been together for 20 years and Jess said it was their strength together that would help them cope with the challenge.

Jess is no stranger to the rollercoaster ride that cancer is. In 2005 her mother was diagnosed with the disease. After her surgery she was treated with chemotherapy and radiation, although her health continued to decline.

After many doctor appointments and specialist treatments she was told that there was nothing more then they could do and she would have to learn to live with the pain.

The family sought alternative healing solutions which showed positive results in a very short time. And 15 years later she is around to help the family through the next cancer battle.

If you would like to help Paula and her family go to https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/donovan-maddox-familys-battle-with-cancer