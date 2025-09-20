The strategies help to build strong family relationships, encourage positive behaviours and strengthen resilience, she said.

Triple P started in New Zealand but now has its headquarters in Australia. A key focus is research to ensure that what it offers is backed by evidence.

Ten years ago, Ngāti Hine Health Trust collaborated with Triple P, the University of Queensland and the University of Auckland to create Te Whānau Pou Toru, a culturally adapted version of Triple P, designed specifically for Māori whānau.

Results from a randomised controlled trial involving 70 Northland whānau showed participants experienced less parental conflict over child rearing and lower levels of challenging behaviour in their tamariki.

“The research showed parents are feeling more confident in their parenting, less stressed and were finding it more rewarding,” Riach said.

While funding for the courses has not been available over the past 10 years, Ngāti Hine Health Trust has now decided to fund the courses itself, said chief executive Tamati Shepherd-Wipiiti.

The trust connects with thousands of families each year through its social workers and health clinics in Whangārei and the Far North, he said.

Ngāti Hine Health Trust’s Katherine Diamond (left) and Tamati Shepherd-Wipiiti, with Jackie Riach from Triple P New Zealand, sign the memorandum of understanding that will deliver proven parenting courses in Northland. Photo / Denise Piper

Social workers struggle to keep up with the demand, but courses like those offered through Triple P are about providing a fence at the top of the cliff before serious intervention is needed, Shepherd-Wipiiti said.

“We have invested our own money with this – we’re not waiting, our whānau need it.”

Ngāti Hine Health Trust and Triple P signed a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday, September 16, and held a small event to celebrate the partnership.

During formalities, Shepherd-Wipiiti shared his own parenting challenges.

“We’ve got a young baby – she’s 19 months and already in charge,” he said.

“She’s a surrogate miracle, but when you’re gay and have no family, it’s a lonely place.

“Having these programmes for a diverse community is really important, such as rainbow communities or if English is not your first language.”

More details about which courses will be offered are still to be decided, but Shepherd-Wipiiti hoped to help 500 to 1000 families in the first year alone.

Like all services offered by Ngāti Hine Health Trust, they will not be restricted to those of Māori descent, but will be open to anyone who wants to receive the manaaki (hospitality) of the organisation, he said.

