On the Up: Northland’s Ngāti Hine Health Trust gets culturally adapted Triple P - Positive Parenting Program

Denise Piper
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

Ngāti Hine Health Trust chief executive Tamati Shepherd-Wipiiti (picture right), with husband Rubyn Shepherd-Wipiiti and their daughter Matariki, says he understands how lonely parenting can be without support.

Strong demand from parents for practical help and tips is driving new culturally adapted parenting programmes in Northland.

Ngāti Hine Health Trust has teamed up with global organisation Triple P – Positive Parenting Program to deliver its proven courses.

Triple P is a world-leading, evidence-based support system for parents, caregivers

