Ngāti Hine Health Trust chief executive Tamati Shepherd-Wipiiti (picture right), with husband Rubyn Shepherd-Wipiiti and their daughter Matariki, says he understands how lonely parenting can be without support.
Strong demand from parents for practical help and tips is driving new culturally adapted parenting programmes in Northland.
Ngāti Hine Health Trust has teamed up with global organisation Triple P – Positive Parenting Program to deliver its proven courses.
Triple P is a world-leading, evidence-based support system for parents, caregiversand whānau, said New Zealand manager Jackie Riach.
“It’s not about going out and telling people what to do, it’s about introducing a set of tools that people can choose to use if that works for their whānau.”
Results from a randomised controlled trial involving 70 Northland whānau showed participants experienced less parental conflict over child rearing and lower levels of challenging behaviour in their tamariki.
“The research showed parents are feeling more confident in their parenting, less stressed and were finding it more rewarding,” Riach said.
While funding for the courses has not been available over the past 10 years, Ngāti Hine Health Trust has now decided to fund the courses itself, said chief executive Tamati Shepherd-Wipiiti.
The trust connects with thousands of families each year through its social workers and health clinics in Whangārei and the Far North, he said.
Social workers struggle to keep up with the demand, but courses like those offered through Triple P are about providing a fence at the top of the cliff before serious intervention is needed, Shepherd-Wipiiti said.
“We have invested our own money with this – we’re not waiting, our whānau need it.”
Ngāti Hine Health Trust and Triple P signed a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday, September 16, and held a small event to celebrate the partnership.
During formalities, Shepherd-Wipiiti shared his own parenting challenges.
“We’ve got a young baby – she’s 19 months and already in charge,” he said.
“She’s a surrogate miracle, but when you’re gay and have no family, it’s a lonely place.
“Having these programmes for a diverse community is really important, such as rainbow communities or if English is not your first language.”
Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has had more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.