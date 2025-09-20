The hotel was built (1905 - 1906) during a period of rising anti-alcohol sentiment, when liquor licences across New Zealand were in decline. It took its licence from the earlier Settlers’ Hotel, demolished in 1906, which had catered to the industrial kauri milling workforce near Mill Bay.

More respectably positioned beside the courthouse and post office, the Mangonui Hotel reflected a shift in social attitudes. After six o’clock closing was introduced in 1917, it became the town’s sole licensed premises.

Mangonui Hotel in the early 1900s. Photo / supplied (Facebook)

It is considered a cornerstone of the Mangonui Heritage Trail and is surrounded by the area’s other notable historic buildings.

Together they form a precinct that speaks to the town’s enduring appeal as a destination for heritage tourism. Several popular eateries, boutique shops and galleries add to the area’s charm.

Patrons take in the harbour view from the hotel's outdoor bar area. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The hotel has survived more than just time. In 2022, it was saved from a potentially devastating fire thanks to the quick actions of staff and emergency responders. The incident reinforced the building’s place in the hearts of locals, many of whom rallied to support its preservation.

It has been in the hands of the O’Leary family for the past 30 years, with current publican Bo’ and his sister inheriting it from their father, Paddy – a much-loved community stalwart, keen fisherman, and the go-to man for a good yarn.

Paddy died in 2019, the year after a fall, which left him paralysed but didn’t dim his connection to the place. Locals recall how he poured his last beer with the same warmth he brought to every conversation.

Owner Paddy O'Leary and his pet parrot Barney were much loved fixtures at the Mangonui Hotel. Photo / NZME

Mourned by many locals, Paddy’s loss was compounded by the death of his sulphur-crested cockatoo Barney, who died the same week from a suspected stroke. Thought to have been 55, Barney had become a fixture of the hotel in his own right – famously rescued from the bar during the earlier fire scare.

Listed by Barfoot & Thompson’s Kerikeri branch, the harbour-facing hotel is located at 112 Waterfront Drive and has strong year-round foot traffic.

It is for sale by deadline private treaty, closing 4pm on October 15 (unless sold sooner).

Marketing agent Regan Polglaze said that just 10 days after hitting the books, the property was already attracting strong interest.

It was expected to sell for at least $4 million. With opportunities for internal upgrades and a large parcel of accompanying land available for development, the property offers a “real opportunity” for its next owner, Polglaze said.

“The hotel’s character, location, and multiple income streams make it a compelling investment,” he said.

The listing is a Freehold Going Concern across two titles totalling 4146sq m, with a floor area of approximately 1291sq m.

The hotel includes 14 guest rooms, manager’s accommodation, bars, a gaming room with pokie machines, and a leased fish and chip shop. Amenities such as fibre internet and a guest laundry add to its appeal.

Elevated land at the rear has been sectioned into flat platforms, each offering sweeping views over the harbour with potential for further development.

While the hotel meant a great deal to the O’Learys, the family had decided it was time to move on to a new enterprise, Polglaze said.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to own a piece of Northland’s history,” he said.

Sarah Curtis is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on a wide range of issues. She has nearly 20 years’ experience in journalism, most of which she spent reporting on the courts in Gisborne and the East Coast.