A study almost two years in the making has officially launched and aims to improve the health and wellbeing of children in Hawke's Bay through "movement as the language".

The pilot project, co-ordinated by the Hawke's Bay Community Fitness Centre Trust, has seven schools and five early childhood centres from around the region.

Project lead in child development in the early years, Wendy Pirie, said having the early childhood centres involved was significant, as they were starting from as young as 3.

"It is about establishing Hawke's Bay as a leader in action around health and wellbeing in children and

