Hawke's Bay District Health Board has late today received lab confirmation of a second measles case.

The second case is a close contact of the infant confirmed last Friday, and is in isolation at home.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Nicholas Jones said no other wider contact tracing was required following confirmation of the second case, because the person shared the same family and community contacts as the first.



The infant was discharged from Hawke's Bay Hospital yesterday.



Dr Jones said Hawke's Bay health officials had been working through the weekend getting in touch with known contacts of the child, and speaking with other possible close community contacts who had identified themselves.



Of 124 contacts identified and spoken to by public health officials at the weekend, 28 were in isolation at their homes as a precaution to try prevent measles spreading.

Immunisation is the best protection and people are urged to check their immunisation status.



The first early symptoms of measles are fever, a runny nose, sore red eyes and cough. After three to five days a red, blotchy rash appears on the face and head and then spreads down the body.

If you believe you or a family member may have measles, please stay at home and phone your doctor to alert them to your symptoms and allow them to make arrangements to assess you safely and without infecting other people. You can also call Healthline for free advice on 0800 611-116.