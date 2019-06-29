Key Points:
Leah Tebbutt Lisa Pauling and dance partner Justin Hutton are supported by Patchell Industries for this year's Harcourts Dancing for Hospice. Photo / Supplied 270619dancing.JPG It has been a week of ups and downs for Justin Hutton and Lisa Pauling who have put their blood, sweat and tears into dance practices this week. It's a broken shoe heel that shows how dedicated they are to this year's Harcourts Dancing for Hospice and while the shoe gets repaired, the pair have a much-needed break and sit down with reporter Leah Tebbutt to talk the true life of a
dancer. When the lights come up and the song starts to play there is one reaction Justin Hutton will be looking out for - his wife's. He will leap and twirl around the stage, determined to prove he can move his hips after she laughed uncontrollably at the thought. "We were going out for dinner when I told her I had been asked to dance this year and she was crying with laughter she almost fell off her chair. "Half of me was determined to prove her wrong and the other half was terrified she might be right." And as far as the leaps and twirls are going, he said he was tracking well but it had been a rollercoaster event.
The director of River Rats has been partnered with Lisa Pauling to perform in the charity event. The pair only met through the event but through the highs and lows of three practices a week have now learnt the art of patience. "I'm sure there will be some other low points and whether it's because you have a busy week at work, sometimes it just doesn't go right. "A friend was saying you're so brave doing this but my thought process around this is, the absolute worst case scenario, I fall flat on my face and made a fool out of myself for charity. The fear of embarrassment only made him train harder Hutton said, but the passion of his dance partner was also a key motivator. "I have massive respect for Lisa because it is not like she didn't know what she was signing up for. "But she was still mad enough to do it." Pauling is involved in the event like no other, being a dancer but also behind the scenes pulling the night together on behalf of the hospice. "For me, it is for them [hospice] and appreciation for our community because we would be lost without them because we do live in a really generous community." It's week six, which has been described by the couple as a breakthrough, but more so for Pauling's shoe which is currently awaiting treatment at Dr Shoe. But considering she credits her background in dancing to a couple of pinot noirs, a broken heel must be a sign the pair are tracking well. And for Pauling it's her three children in the crowd she will be dancing for. "I believe it's about putting yourself out there and, ironically, hospice is about living every moment so dancing is about doing that. "And setting the example for your kids that you can do anything."
