

At this busy time of the year taking 20 minutes or so to lie back and relax can be just the ticket, and when you're also donating to a good cause, it can be inspiring.

Hundreds of Whangārei folk took time out on Thursday and yesterday to give blood when the NZ Blood Service came to town.

One donor was Ruby Curtis, who said she first decided to give blood after seeing an advert for the service visiting town.

She's given blood three times previously and it had motivated her brother to give blood, too.

During its visits to Whangārei, the Blood Service hopes to pull in as many donors as possible with O negative blood type. Only about 9 per cent of the population are "O negs" - but they're the donors whose "universal" blood type can be given to very sick babies, accident and emergency cases or other vulnerable patients. All blood types are welcome, though.

Most donated blood is processed into plasma, red cells and platelets, and has a shelf life of 35 days. Large amounts of plasma are needed to make special plasma protein concentrates.

About 470ml of blood is taken during the process, plus 15ml for test samples. That's about 7-8 per cent of the blood volume of an average adult. It is replaced by the body within 24 hours.

The Blood Service comes about every three months and, as well as the "casuals", there are always a large number of committed regulars. Whangārei consistently shows up as one of New Zealand's highest donor centres.

• The blood collection service will be at the ASB Lounge on January 3 from noon to 5pm and on January 4 from 9am to 5pm.

ELIGIBILITY

• First Time Donors -16th birthday up to 66th birthday. Existing Donors - Up to 71st birthday. Regular donors from 71st to their 76th birthday may be accepted subject to authorisation by a NZBS Medical Officer.

• You must be 50kg or over and in good health at the time you donate.

• You cannot donate if you: have a cold, flu, sore throat, cold sore, stomach bug or any other infection. If you have recently had a tattoo or body piercing you cannot donate for four months from the date of the procedure. If the body piercing was performed by a registered health professional (eg, a pharmacist, GP etc) and any inflammation has settled completely, you can donate blood after 12 hours.

• If you have visited the dentist for a minor procedure you must wait 24 hours before donating. In the case of major work, wait a month.

• You can't give blood if you lived in the United Kingdom, France or the Republic of Ireland between 1980 and 1996 for a cumulative 6 months or more.

• For details go to www.nzblood.co.nz.