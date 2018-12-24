Hawke's Bay District Health Board is warning that rates of syphilis are on the rise.

The DHB is running a social media campaign titled Syphilis. It's back. Get tested. Get treated to warn people about the sexually transmitted infection.

The DHB's medical officer of health, Rachel Eyre, said more cases were being reported nationally, so it was important people understood exactly what syphilis was and how to avoid infection.

"While local cases remain low compared to other regions, it is important sexually active people are aware of the infection and the serious health issues it can cause if not treated."

"Syphilis is a bacterial infection that is treated with antibiotics and prevented through practising safer sex. If left untreated it can cause damage to vital organs or harm unborn babies with potentially fatal complications for a foetus exposed to syphilis."

"Syphilis. It's back. Get tested. Get treated is a local social media campaign we are preparing to help raise awareness among sexually active people about syphilis infection."

"We will also be asking those in the hospitality industry to help share our important health messages by putting our posters and stickers up in their rest rooms and on the back of toilet cubicle doors."

"We will also be reminding our wider health networks about the importance of screening for syphilis in pregnancy."

The best way to reduce the risk of contracting syphilis is to use condoms.

If you have had unprotected sex, or more than one sexual partner, Eyre recommended you get tested, even if you do not have symptoms.

In 2016 there were two cases of syphilis in Hawke's Bay. That jumped to nine in 2017.

Symptoms vary in severity, and can disappear while the disease progresses.