Speed Date a Candidate champion Deborah Burnside, who brought the event with a difference to the local body elections last year, is facilitating another election related evening at East Pier on Wednesday, July 29 starting at 5.30pm.

By women for women, the evening is about encouraging and supporting women to get involved in politics and take an active part in the discussions in a fun and informal way, Deborah says.

Napier mayor Kirsten Wise will introduce each of the female candidates standing for the Napier and Ikaroa-Rawhiti electorates which include Katie Nimon of National, Judy Kendall for Act, Dr Elizabeth Kerekere with the Green Party, Heather Skipworth for the Māori Party and Deborah Burnside herself, standing for New Conservative. Meka Whatiri from the Labour Party is also hoping to be in attendance.

"It's great that Kirsten can offer this support, as any MP for the region has to be the conduit between local and central government and creating great relationships is what's it's all about," Deborah says.

"I'm supportive and very much of the kaupapa of getting more women actively involved in politics," says MP Stuart Nash, who is unable to attend as is James Crow of the Green Party, who says, "there will be plenty of debates when we're all there".

Deborah says she is very grateful to the women taking part.

"I'm really grateful to the amazing women in Hawke's Bay and their encouragement for women getting involved, whether it's on local boards, school trusts, clubs, council or national politics and, as I'm standing myself, Louise Parsons of Dale Carnegie will be ensuring the evening runs smoothly."

Louise agrees, "The community want to see people building each other up, Deborah is such an advocate of that for Napier."

■ Participants can secure tickets to this free event sponsored by East Pier on Eventfinda and text the questions they want candidates to answer 027 297 1509.