Bodyart, faceoff and special effects competitions are all part of the makeup which paints many pictures for Cherie Meerlo from Meerlo Creations and Meerlo Gallery.

Cherie is a fulltime artist, running after-school creative art classes, school holiday workshops and 'arty crafty' birthday parties for kids. And although a great deal of her time is taken up with all manner of artistic mediums, including drawing, oil painting, collage, 2D art, sculpture, beaded craft, weaving, garden art and urban street art with spray cans, the human body could be her favourite canvas.

"Bodyart is limitless, possibilities are endless, it's your walking business card and sure enhances any event. It may reflect a mood, a personality, a passion, or a story."

Cherie, who takes commissions and is also a special effects, neon UV artist and creative makeup artist, says she is never short of new ideas or concepts — only time.

Advertisement

She says people do it for a variety of reasons, including for the experience, freedom of expression, fundraising, stage performance, for promotional events, family festivals, enchanted balls and simply "to do something completely different in life".

"I've even body painted for an established Central Hawke's Bay artist as the subject and inspiration for his oil paintings, a real highlight moment."

The paint may eventually wash off the bodies, but to preserve some of the works of art Cherie has decided to open a gallery at her home. The first exhibition is Body Language, a collaborative bodyart photography showcase with Kev Stanton.

"Kev is an illustrative photographer and digital artist. Our unique individual styles work well together and we are already planning our next exhibition which is without a doubt different, a perfect blend of both our skill sets," Cherie says.

Meerlo Gallery hosts its grand opening this Saturday by private invitation, with a public viewing on Sunday, July 5 and every weekday during the school holidays from 3.30pm until 5.30pm or by appointment.

Cherie says as well as complementing Meerlo Creations Art Studio, the gallery gives her the opportunity to showcase her students' artwork and her ongoing collaborations.

"It's an inviting, interesting and homely space for other things like networking, tastings and so forth."

■ Anyone wanting to exhibit, including upcoming artists, art clubs or established artists, or to discuss any creative ideas, opportunities or to be body painted, contact Cherie via her Facebook pages 'Meerlo Creations' or mobile 021 076 0042, or visit 6 Ennor Place, Greenmeadows.