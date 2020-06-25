The school holidays are just around the corner and if you have some young creatives in your home, signing them up to a Foto iwi school holiday programme could be money well spent.

Foto iwi is bringing creativity into our communities, offering photography workshops again these holidays for kids aged 10 and up, says photographer and Foto iwi co-founder Shayne Jeffares.

"These ones are a little different. These action packed workshops are based around four different local attractions that offer up close and behind the scenes opportunities for creating great photographs."

The students will meet up, kit up and go off to their shoots, supported by the Foto iwi team.

"The great thing with Foto iwi creative workshops is that it gives kids opportunities to express their world through a camera's perspective.

"They are encouraged to slow down, be mindful and look beyond the shot."

The Foto iwi team help each student to learn the basics including camera settings, changes in light in different settings and the rule of thirds, Shayne says. He believes it is important for the students to be able to bring their own creativity to each workshop and to enjoy the process rather than focus on the image.

"I am always amazed at how talented these kids are. Foto iwi has always been about finding your sense of belonging, your tribe and bringing people together and creating a sense of belonging."

The workshops run for the first week of the July school holidays, with spaces limited to only 10 students per day. Small groups allow students to get as much support as they need and space for friendships to happen.

Foto iwi is run on a social enterprise model, so holiday programmes and workshops also allow Foto iwi to be able to work with students at local schools during the year, giving all local kids another way to share their story through photography. Loan cameras are available, if needed, and for anyone who is keen on creating videos of any workshop, Shayne says, "sign up, bring your skills".

■ For more information and to register head to fotoiwi.nz or email fotoiwi.nz@gmail.com