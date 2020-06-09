Although Taradale-based author Dave Hale describes himself as too shy for a book launch, his fourth book has just launched itself onto the market. I caught up with Dave to find out a little more about his books so far.

How long have you been an author?

My first book, a memoir, came out 10 years ago.

What are the titles/genres of your books so far?

800 Days and No Sad Songs - a memoir; Headwaters - a World War II family novel of romance and war; Don't Hang Up - a crime novel with all sorts of odd characters. Aloha Crazy Horse is set in New Zealand and Hawaii and is about a policeman on secondment to Hawaii to assist Hawaiian police with a burgeoning drug problem involving the Mafia.

Where have your books been published?

Worldwide on Amazon

Where are they for sale?

Through Amazon Books, and many other online outlets.

You said you have some of them in the library?

Yes, there are copies of the first three in Hastings, Taradale and Napier libraries. The Hastings library has very kindly accepted three copies of Aloha Crazy Horse for their catalogue, one for each of Hastings, Havelock and Flaxmere libraries. I'd like to add that they have been very supportive.

What feedback have you had from your previous novels?

Generally good comments all round.

Where do you get your ideas from?

Many of the themes are based on my life experiences and some of the varied people I have met in my 73 years.

How long does it take you to write a novel?

Given that I don't write all day every day, each one takes about two years.

Do you stick to a routine when writing?

You have to have a plan, but I can't be too rigid because I don't want to put pressure on myself. I don't do deadlines.

Have you had to travel to do any research?

No, but each overseas country we visit on our travels provides new experiences and ideas. Observations and ideas are often written on serviettes in restaurants and brought home for later use.

How do you form your characters?

Many of my characters come from people I have met in the past. Some in dubious circumstances - the less said about that the better.

Do you get attached to your characters?

No, not really.

How do you feel when a book is finished?

I am excited when a book is finished. There's nothing to compare with the feeling of holding that first copy in your hands after all the work.

A brief outline of your latest book and where you got the idea from?

Aloha Crazy Horse was born of a desire to write about the Mafia and all its permutations, with the mystique of all their criminal activities. A trip to Hawaii provided ideas for atmosphere and surroundings, with its wonderful climate and diverse peoples. Pearl Harbor was especially captivating.

It's the story is of a Kiwi cop Arthur (Horse) Windleburn, who loses a colleague to a shooting while on duty with her. He accepts a secondment to operate with the Hawaiian Police Department's Narcotics Division. The story follows him into the seedy underworld of drugs, prostitution, money laundering and corruption.

How did lockdown affect your writing?

I found I couldn't write during lockdown, as my mind was elsewhere most of the time. Lockdown just didn't work for me.

Any more books in the future?

Of course — I've already started the fifth.

Did you have any help with the finishing touches?

My wife Fiona did a stellar job of the editing and cover design.