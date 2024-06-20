The community meal in Woodville is just one of the things Laura O'Shea has helped with.

By Leanne Warr

“It’s all about the volunteers.”

Laura O’Shea feels that volunteers make up the fabric of the community.

Laura, who came to New Zealand from Ireland, believes her fellow countrymen put into practice the adage “It takes a village” and it’s something she continues to follow since moving here.

Laura, along with a number of other volunteers, was a nominee in the Volunteer Recognition Event held in Palmerston North earlier this month.

The event is run by Volunteer Central and helps acknowledge volunteers and is also a chance for those who are registered with the community service to meet other volunteers.

Laura was the only one from the Tararua District and she fully encourages local organisations to become a member of Volunteer Central so they too can acknowledge those who work for them in a voluntary capacity.

She says there were many there who have been volunteering for more than 20 years, but this isn’t always acknowledged.

“There are ways we give that is unnoticed.”

Which is why she believes such an event is so important to show that even the little things people do deserve some recognition.

Laura says many organisations may not be able to manage without their volunteers.

“The value of volunteering hours is absolutely vast.”

Growing up in Ireland, Laura was encouraged to take on voluntary roles, such as visiting the elderly in rest homes.

She continues to emphasise the importance of volunteer work to each of her four children, and encourages others to do the same.

“If you’re based in the community, you give to the community.”

Laura would like to see more Tararua District volunteers recognised and hopes other local organisations look into membership.

For more information, see Volunteer Central: https://www.volunteercentral.nz/.