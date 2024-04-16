Wai Splash Triathlon attracts potential stars

Entrants in the 9-10 year grade at the turn in their triathlon's 100m swim at Wai Splash, Dannevirke.

Organisers of the Wai Splash Triathlon were delighted with the turnout as more than 100 primary athletes with proud parents came for the annual event on Sunday, April 7.

Whereas the athletes last year had to struggle with the rain, this year it was ideal, warm to hot atmospheric conditions suiting the runners and bikers - and of course the swimming was in Wai Splash Pool.

The under-6 boys get their flutter boards ready for their two lengths of the small pool.�

Then they ran 100 metres.�

Athletes took part in age groups starting with the under-6s, who were in a “splash and dash” covering two lengths in the little pool using flutter boards then racing out the door to run 100 metres. While most ran the distance without trouble, some rode bikes.

Seniors Ivy Haye, Pippa Dooreen-Jenkins and Kairi Coetzee are ready for their 200m swim.�

Eleven-year-old girls participants in the transition from swim to bike.�

Then it was the turn of the seniors, who of course had the longest distances to travel – 200 metres in the pool, 2km on a bike and a 1km run on a marked circuit.

A large group of junior competitors await the instructions for the Wai Splash triathlon.�

The other age groups had distances corresponding to their size and gender but all managed to complete their courses within the domain.

Organiser Philomena Beale says she was delighted with the turnout and competition.





