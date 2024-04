Wai Splash Triathlon attracts potential stars

Entrants in the 9-10 year grade at the turn in their triathlon's 100m swim at Wai Splash, Dannevirke.

Organisers of the Wai Splash Triathlon were delighted with the turnout as more than 100 primary athletes with proud parents came for the annual event on Sunday, April 7.

Whereas the athletes last year had to struggle with the rain, this year it was ideal, warm to hot atmospheric conditions suiting the runners and bikers - and of course the swimming was in Wai Splash Pool.