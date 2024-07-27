Michael says they chose to come to New Zealand so they could give their children the opportunities they felt the other countries were not giving them.

He says it’s been “perfect”.

“We love the community.”

There were 12 becoming new citizens, coming from various countries such as Cambodia, Japan, Germany, Hungary and the United Kingdom.

Marta Kroo from Hungary.

Yukimi Brown from Japan.

In performing the ceremony, Tracey says those who choose to become a New Zealand citizen “formally pledge allegiance to our country.

“In becoming a New Zealand citizen, you willingly take on the responsibility to uphold the laws of the land.”

Nora Herbert from Germany.

Joanna Ash from the United Kingdom became a New Zealand citizen at a ceremony held at the Tararua District Council in Dannevirke, July 24, 2024. Deputy mayor Erana Peeti-Webber (left) opened the ceremony, which wasofficiated by Mayor Tracey Collis.

She says the new citizens will be more aware of the importance of New Zealand citizenship than those who were born here.

As mayor, on behalf of the New Zealand Government, it is her duty to share some of the more important responsibilities and privileges that result from citizenship.

“You will enjoy freedoms and privileges afforded to all New Zealanders as one of our people. Freedoms and privileges which have been secured and maintained by the efforts of past generations which today are respected and admired by people all over the world.

“New Zealand is no longer just your home. It is now your country.”

Jennifer Brown from the United Kingdom, looked on by deputy mayor Erana Peeti-Webber.

Tara Heng from Cambodia.

The new citizens’ responsibilities include voting, serving on juries and participating in their community.

The ceremony was held in the chamber where visitors could see photographs of those who have served on council and the civic honours board, which Tracey says is of the people who are very special to the district and “that have given above and beyond”.

Richard Marks from England.

Jyosthna Varkey from India.

Tracey spoke of the history of the Tararua District, which was formed by amalgamation of local councils in 1989.

“This year we celebrated 35 years together as one district. That’s quite a young district.”

She says the name Tararua was formed from the Tara of the Tararua Ranges and Rua from the Ruahine Ranges and both ranges are referenced as the maunga or mountains of the district.

Those two ranges formed the western border, while the Ngamoko Range was the northern and the Puketoi and Waewaepa Ranges were in the centre.

“We are indeed a land of ranges.”























