Ruvimbo Masangomai, Michael Matsambo (Zimbabwe) and their daughters Chloe-Rachel and Zoe Matsambo (South Africa) came to New Zealand for better opportunities. The family became New Zealand citizens at a ceremony held at the Tararua District Council in Dannevirke, July 24, 2024. The ceremony was opened by deputy mayor Erana Peeti-Webber and officiated by Mayor Tracey Collis.
By Leanne Warr
Michael Matsambo and Ruvimbo Masangomai wanted to give their children a better future.
The couple, both from Zimbabwe, moved to South Africa where their two children were born and eventually moved to New Zealand, where last week they both took the oath of affirmation to become New Zealand citizens.
The family were among 12 new citizens welcomed at a ceremony held at Tararua District Council in Dannevirke by mayor Tracey Collis, along with deputy mayor Erana Peeti-Webber, Councillor Sharon Wards, Dannevirke Community Board chairman Pat Walshe, and a member of the 1st Battalion of the Royal NZ Army.
Both teachers at Dannevirke High School, Michael teaches science while Ruvimbo specialises in humanities subjects.
There were 12 becoming new citizens, coming from various countries such as Cambodia, Japan, Germany, Hungary and the United Kingdom.
In performing the ceremony, Tracey says those who choose to become a New Zealand citizen “formally pledge allegiance to our country.
“In becoming a New Zealand citizen, you willingly take on the responsibility to uphold the laws of the land.”
She says the new citizens will be more aware of the importance of New Zealand citizenship than those who were born here.
As mayor, on behalf of the New Zealand Government, it is her duty to share some of the more important responsibilities and privileges that result from citizenship.
“You will enjoy freedoms and privileges afforded to all New Zealanders as one of our people. Freedoms and privileges which have been secured and maintained by the efforts of past generations which today are respected and admired by people all over the world.
“New Zealand is no longer just your home. It is now your country.”
The new citizens’ responsibilities include voting, serving on juries and participating in their community.
The ceremony was held in the chamber where visitors could see photographs of those who have served on council and the civic honours board, which Tracey says is of the people who are very special to the district and “that have given above and beyond”.
Tracey spoke of the history of the Tararua District, which was formed by amalgamation of local councils in 1989.