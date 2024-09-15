Dannevirke Library will be getting new signage, along with Pahīatua's library. Photo / Sue Emeny

Two libraries in the Tararua District will be getting new signage. District librarian Brenda Graves told councillors in a report to the Community Development and Wellbeing meeting that both Dannevirke and Pahīatua’s signage was inadequate or outdated and didn’t reflect the council’s current branding. It was noted that a lack of clarity and prominence also made it difficult for community members, especially new residents, to find the libraries. Both Eketāhuna and Woodville libraries had already been updated with the council’s brand.

New chief executive for trust

The Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki-nui-a-Rua Settlement Trust has announced the appointment of Raymond Hall as chief executive. Trust chair Haami Te Whaiti said Ray brings with him a wealth of experience in both iwi and central government roles. “Ray is a highly experienced leader with many years in senior management roles in both the public and private sectors. This appointment comes after a rigorous process where the standard of applicants was extremely high.” Ray has whakapapa to Te Roroa, Ngāpuhi, and Ngāti Whatua, and joins the Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki-nui-a-Rua Settlement Trust from Te Arawhiti – the Office of Māori-Crown Relations, where he held the role of deputy chief executive – organisational services. He says he is humbled by the opportunity. “A leadership role that supports the aspirations of iwi and hapū is a career highlight for any senior Māori leader. So, I am honoured that the trust has placed the responsibility for leading its organisation with me. This is an important phase for the Trust, and I am excited to commence my role working for the uri of Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki nui-a-Rua.”

Recycling

Tararua District Council wants to remind residents about what can and can’t be recycled. Any soft plastics, bin liners, rubbish bags, including reusable bags are not recyclable and should be placed in general waste. Organic waste, such as food scraps and garden waste, and fireplace ashes are not recyclable. Bins that have the above items and other non-recyclables will not be collected, so if in doubt, throw it out. “Contaminated recycling loads come at a huge cost to everyone, so let’s all play our part to ensure this doesn’t happen.”