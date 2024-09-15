Advertisement
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Tararua news

Tararua District news in brief: Libraries getting facelift, new CE for Ngāti Kahungunu Settlement Trust

Dannevirke Library will be getting new signage, along with Pahīatua's library. Photo / Sue Emeny

Two libraries in the Tararua District will be getting new signage. District librarian Brenda Graves told councillors in a report to the Community Development and Wellbeing meeting that both Dannevirke and Pahīatua’s signage was inadequate or outdated and didn’t reflect the council’s current branding. It was noted that a lack of clarity and prominence also made it difficult for community members, especially new residents, to find the libraries. Both Eketāhuna and Woodville libraries had already been updated with the council’s brand.

New chief executive for trust

The Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki-nui-a-Rua Settlement Trust has announced the appointment of Raymond Hall as chief executive. Trust chair Haami Te Whaiti said Ray brings with him a wealth of experience in both iwi and central government roles. “Ray is a highly experienced leader with many years in senior management roles in both the public and private sectors. This appointment comes after a rigorous process where the standard of applicants was extremely high.” Ray has whakapapa to Te Roroa, Ngāpuhi, and Ngāti Whatua, and joins the Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki-nui-a-Rua Settlement Trust from Te Arawhiti – the Office of Māori-Crown Relations, where he held the role of deputy chief executive – organisational services. He says he is humbled by the opportunity. “A leadership role that supports the aspirations of iwi and hapū is a career highlight for any senior Māori leader. So, I am honoured that the trust has placed the responsibility for leading its organisation with me. This is an important phase for the Trust, and I am excited to commence my role working for the uri of Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki nui-a-Rua.”

Recycling

Tararua District Council wants to remind residents about what can and can’t be recycled. Any soft plastics, bin liners, rubbish bags, including reusable bags are not recyclable and should be placed in general waste. Organic waste, such as food scraps and garden waste, and fireplace ashes are not recyclable. Bins that have the above items and other non-recyclables will not be collected, so if in doubt, throw it out. “Contaminated recycling loads come at a huge cost to everyone, so let’s all play our part to ensure this doesn’t happen.”

Nursing student gets key position in Māori nursing

Pahīatua nursing student Morgan Beugelsdyk has been elected as the chair student representative for the Māori Nursing Council, Te Kaunihera o Ngā Neehi.

Davis Ferguson and Morgan Beugelsdyk have been elected to key positions within Māori nursing. Davis, a 23-year-old from Palmerston North, has been appointed as chair of Te Rūnanga Tauira, the student component of the New Zealand Nursing Organisation. Morgan has been elected as the chair student representative for the Māori Nursing Council, Te Kaunihera o Ngā Neehi.
In her second year at UCOL Manawatū, Morgan’s journey into nursing and leadership is rooted in personal experiences. She has wanted to be a nurse since high school, and her first job was in an end-of-life dementia care facility. Her journey then took a significant turn when she returned home to care for her dying father, an experience that deepened her passion for nursing. The role of chair requires her to listen to Māori student nurses, gather their voice and share the information with other council members who filter it down to their respective campuses. “It’s a role that requires leadership and a deep commitment to listening and advocating for others,” she says. Her role also involves sitting on the Tuakana Council, where she listens to the voices of Māori nurses and shares their insights with student representatives across the country.

