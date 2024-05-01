The Dannevirke cancer support group outside the first beautifully decorated house on the Heritage Trail in Sanson.

By Jinny Kean

A tour of a heritage site brought up some memories for members of the Dannevirke Cancer Support Group.

A number of the members of the group were on the outing to Sanson, which included lunch at The Woolshed Café located on State Highway 1 just south of Sanson, followed by a most interesting tour of the Heritage Trail, which was located through and behind the cafe.

This is a collection of seven houses representing different decades all with furnishings according to that particular decade, even down to the wallpaper.

The interiors were also decorated in the style of the time.

We were all supplied with ear phones and could listen to informative recordings about each house.

What was fascinating was each home brought up all sorts of memories for us and we spent a lot of time reminiscing.

Not a TV in sight!

Many interesting stories resurfaced causing much laughter and amusement. The shop at the cafe on the way out also provided our members the opportunity to purchase some lovely items to take home.

We finished off the day by travelling further down State Highway 1 to the Waireka Honey Shop where we indulged in various flavours of their delicious honey ice-cream.

All in all, we had a thoroughly enjoyable outing and want to thank those who have donated money that made such an outing possible.

For those interested, we meet on the third Wednesday of each month at 10am-12pm in the Blue Reap Building in Gordon St.

Each month we either have speakers, various activities or occasional outings that might interest members.

It is open to any woman who has either had cancer or is going through cancer. At our next meeting on May 15 Chris Franklin, who is in charge of the Cancer Society in Palmerston North, will be our speaker.

He hopes to allay any misconceptions that many Dannevirke people have concerning the Cancer Society and just where our fundraised money goes to. He will also let us know just what help is available for those going through the cancer journey.

Any inquiries can be made by contacting either Judy Coley 027 303 2398 or Jinny Kean 021 023 64644







