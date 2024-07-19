Pongaroa’s Anne Broughton’s 50 years on the job

“The thought of putting children through college on one wage and pay the rent, you just couldn’t do it.”
Anne’s 50 years of service to the council was recognised with a luncheon at the Pongaroa Hotel, attended not only by Tararua District Council chief executive Bryan Nicholson but also mayor Tracey Collis.
“I was absolutely thrilled that they acknowledged [it] and then to have a luncheon.”
She says that to have both Tracey and Bryan come out was “really humbling”.
“I’m just doing my job. It just gets done.”
She’s seen some changes in the council operations over the 50 years as Akitio County Council amalgamated with Dannevirke County Council in 1976 and then in 1989, all the local councils amalgamated to create Tararua District.
Anne says it didn’t affect her that much, although a few people didn’t want the amalgamation.
“Sometimes there’s no choice,” she says.
Her work still had to be done and people still used the local hall – the only change that affected her was where her timesheets needed to be sent.