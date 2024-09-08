Christian Cullen was a special guest at the pie eating competition in Pahiatua.

Christian Cullen might have once been known as the “Paekākāriki Express”, but that didn’t help when he took part in a pie-eating competition in Pahīatua last week.

The former All Blacks and Super Rugby player is now “doing stuff” for real estate agent Property Brokers and didn’t mind coming over to Pahīatua for it.

The five competitors (from left): Jacob Smith, Christian Cullen, Tanarn Wolland, Wiremu (Moo) Wolland and Will Nicolson in the Pahīatua pie-eating competition.

“[To] support the local Property Broker boys,” Cullen says.

Since retiring from competition sport in 2007, he’s kept busy raising a family, working in property, appearing on Sky Sport and “playing a bit of golf”, as well as being an ambassador for the real estate company.