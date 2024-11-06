Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Tararua news

Pahīatua hosts school reunion

Leanne Warr
By
Editor - Bush Telegraph·Bush Telegraph·
2 mins to read
Teachers and former pupils of Kohinui School got together to mark 130 years since the school opened. Photo / Emalie Greig, Flash Me Photography.

Teachers and former pupils of Kohinui School got together to mark 130 years since the school opened. Photo / Emalie Greig, Flash Me Photography.

There were plenty of memories shared when past pupils and teachers of Kohinui School and residents of Makairo area got together for a reunion.

The school closed in 2008, merging with Kumeroa School, but spokesperson Liz Hansen says the reunion and get-together, held on Labour Weekend, was opened up to anyone who lived in the area.

Makairo/ Kohinui Districts Reunion Committee 2024. Back row: (from left), Chris Hopkins, Greg Hopkins, Byron Olson, Jesse Allen Front row, (from left), Liz Hansen (nee Allen) Jenny Bolton (nee Allen) Diana Schroder, Liz Grant. Photo / Emalie Grieg, FlashMe Photography
Makairo/ Kohinui Districts Reunion Committee 2024. Back row: (from left), Chris Hopkins, Greg Hopkins, Byron Olson, Jesse Allen Front row, (from left), Liz Hansen (nee Allen) Jenny Bolton (nee Allen) Diana Schroder, Liz Grant. Photo / Emalie Grieg, FlashMe Photography

She says there were some new faces as well from residents who had recently moved into the area.

Kohinui School opened in 1894 as Makairo School and the name was later changed.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

There were 84 people at the reunion, including former teachers and pupils who had attended the school from the 1950s until its closure, and the old Kohinui hall was painted and decorated for the occasion.

Barbra Forster-Pratt enjoys the catch-up during the reunion. Barbra was a nurse and mum to three girls who went through Kohinui School. Photo / Emalie Grieg, Flash Me Photography
Barbra Forster-Pratt enjoys the catch-up during the reunion. Barbra was a nurse and mum to three girls who went through Kohinui School. Photo / Emalie Grieg, Flash Me Photography

“Everyone enjoyed just connecting again.”

Liz says they even managed to find the original Kohinui School banner, which was often used at sports days and Bush Agricultural club days.

“The school children used to march with the banner,” she says.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

There were class photos and stories of trips and artifacts to be viewed at Pahīatua Museum, which was opened for the weekend.

The 'Old Room' as it is known, is now privately owned by Grant Kingan and has been turned into a tiny home. It was used as a school building at Kohinui School until 1978.
The 'Old Room' as it is known, is now privately owned by Grant Kingan and has been turned into a tiny home. It was used as a school building at Kohinui School until 1978.

The “Old Room”, as it is known in the area, built in 1897 and used until 1978, was moved from the site when the school closed and is now privately owned.

Liz says the owner turned it into a tiny home and opened up his home and garden so reunion attendees could come and see his restoration project, which is planned to be a B&B.

“Everyone loved seeing the ‘Old Room’ being loved and lived in and it sits in two acres of beautiful gardens.”

Save

Latest from Tararua news

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Tararua news