There were plenty of memories shared when past pupils and teachers of Kohinui School and residents of Makairo area got together for a reunion.
The school closed in 2008, merging with Kumeroa School, but spokesperson Liz Hansen says the reunion and get-together, held on Labour Weekend, was opened up to anyone who lived in the area.
She says there were some new faces as well from residents who had recently moved into the area.
Kohinui School opened in 1894 as Makairo School and the name was later changed.