There were 84 people at the reunion, including former teachers and pupils who had attended the school from the 1950s until its closure, and the old Kohinui hall was painted and decorated for the occasion.

Barbra Forster-Pratt enjoys the catch-up during the reunion. Barbra was a nurse and mum to three girls who went through Kohinui School. Photo / Emalie Grieg, Flash Me Photography

“Everyone enjoyed just connecting again.”

Liz says they even managed to find the original Kohinui School banner, which was often used at sports days and Bush Agricultural club days.

“The school children used to march with the banner,” she says.

There were class photos and stories of trips and artifacts to be viewed at Pahīatua Museum, which was opened for the weekend.

The 'Old Room' as it is known, is now privately owned by Grant Kingan and has been turned into a tiny home. It was used as a school building at Kohinui School until 1978.

The “Old Room”, as it is known in the area, built in 1897 and used until 1978, was moved from the site when the school closed and is now privately owned.

Liz says the owner turned it into a tiny home and opened up his home and garden so reunion attendees could come and see his restoration project, which is planned to be a B&B.

“Everyone loved seeing the ‘Old Room’ being loved and lived in and it sits in two acres of beautiful gardens.”