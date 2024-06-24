Several windows were smashed after rocks were thrown at St Cuthbert's Church in Eketāhuna. The rocks can be clearly seen in the pews.

Several windows were smashed after rocks were thrown at St Cuthbert's Church in Eketāhuna. The rocks can be clearly seen in the pews.

Members of an Eketāhuna church are left feeling disheartened after an incident of vandalism.

Twenty-three windows were broken at St Cuthbert’s church last weekend.

23 windows were broken.

Vestry committee secretary Jane Goddard says she’s not sure when it happened, but estimates it was some time between late Friday and 6pm Saturday.

She says there had been a community lunch at the hall on Friday and one of the members had gone to get something from the church.

“It was fine then.”

It was noticed at 6pm Saturday but neighbours say they didn’t hear or see anything.

It’s believed rocks were thrown through the windows, as there were some large ones among the broken glass and debris inside.

An Eketāhuna resident has also had problems with rocks being thrown at their house, but it’s unknown whether the two are linked.

Stained glass windows were left intact. However, the original panes may be difficult to replace like for like.

While the stained glass windows were left intact, the windows that were smashed had a slight pink tinge to them, which Jane says will be very difficult, if not impossible to replace.

Several members of the church community are upset and saddened at the incident while others have commented on social media saying it is “disgraceful”.

Jane says the church is probably one of the oldest buildings still standing in the Tararua District township and a sign shows the church was opened in 1898.

“It’s beautiful.”

The church was built in the late 1890s.

More broken windows.

She says the builder was a local, a Mr Thomas Moss.

Several members of the community can’t understand why someone would do such a thing and it’s hoped by raising awareness that people will realise how such things can impact others.

“We have to start looking after our community,” Jane says. “And not allowing this sort of thing to happen.”

The Eketāhuna community has rallied around with offers of help for the church.

Meantime, it’s hoped that the culprits will be identified and face consequences for their actions.

A report has been made to police. If anyone has any information, contact police via 105 and quote file number 240615/3098.