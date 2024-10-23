Advertisement
Busy weekend for Tararua’s creative community

Dannevirke Red Cross sold locally-made items at the Tararua Federation of Women’s Institutes' bi-annual Craft Show.

WI craft show

The Dannevirke Sports Club hall was a sea of crafts on Saturday, October 19 when the Tararua Federation of Women’s Institutes hosted its bi-annual Craft Show.

Four sets of tables stretched across the room featuring an enormous range of craft items including machine-sewn, handcrafted, knitted, crocheted, handspun and woven.

Children’s garments knitted in 4-ply were up for judging at the Tararua Federation of Women’s Institutes bi-annual Craft Show. The champion was Megan Webber.
Rua Roa won the competitions on points from Hukanui-Hamua, with Elaine Dougherty contributing 49 entries and winning the award for most individual points.

Items from beyond the Tararua included a spun and woven scarf by Joy Cummings of Manawatu, which won Most Outstanding Item in the show.

Spinners and weavers

Over the weekend Dannevirke Spinners and Weavers shared some of the A&P Produce Hall with the quilters to demonstrate how they can spin different wools and even flax into fibre.

The Dannevirke Spinners and Weavers shared the A&P Produce Hall with the Cottage Quilters show.
One of the items was knitted trauma teddies, a technique to create one in a single process being demonstrated and now being reproduced for gifting to traumatised youngsters by fire brigades, ambulances and police.

Kathryn Mulinder also had a unique spinning wheel for processing flax which produces a versatile thread.

Warwick Clayton of Dannevirke Spinners and Weavers wearing his newly knitted jersey and turning his hands to 'trauma teddies' for emergency services to give to children.
Products were on sale, lessons on spinning were offered and the invitation was extended to join the group on a Friday from 10am at its cottage at 30 McPhee St.

Floral Art Group

There was a steady flow of visitors to the Rawhiti Lodge when the Dannevirke Floral Art Group opened its doors on Saturday and Sunday for its exhibition.

Freestanding 'Carnival Designs' filled the Rawhiti Lodge for the Dannevirke Floral Art Group’s exhibition.
The display also attracted members of other clubs, particularly the Manawatū who were keen to see examples of different classes of design.

There were six different classes, each in its own section, dominated by the freestanding head-high floor designs featuring carnival events and emphasising the theme for the exhibition, “Festive”.

Dannevirke Floral Art Group president Linda Barnett with her decorated maypole.
All the other classes were linked to the Festive theme strategically placed, with titles like Frivolous, Fanciful, Fabulous, Bubble of Colour, Razzle-Dazzle and a Celebration.

Lyn Mitchell with her arrangement “Mardi Gras”.
President Linda Barnett said the club is very enthusiastic and “our members always produce something great for the Festival”.



