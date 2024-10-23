Items from beyond the Tararua included a spun and woven scarf by Joy Cummings of Manawatu, which won Most Outstanding Item in the show.
Spinners and weavers
Over the weekend Dannevirke Spinners and Weavers shared some of the A&P Produce Hall with the quilters to demonstrate how they can spin different wools and even flax into fibre.
One of the items was knitted trauma teddies, a technique to create one in a single process being demonstrated and now being reproduced for gifting to traumatised youngsters by fire brigades, ambulances and police.