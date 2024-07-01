Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Tararua news

Eketāhuna church damage: Two youths charged

Bush Telegraph
Quick Read
Several windows were smashed after rocks were thrown at St Cuthbert's Church in Eketāhuna. The rocks can be clearly seen in the pews.

Several windows were smashed after rocks were thrown at St Cuthbert's Church in Eketāhuna. The rocks can be clearly seen in the pews.

Two young people have been referred to Youth Aid services following a vandalism incident on Church St, Eketāhuna.

Several windows were broken at St Cuthbert’s church in Eketāhuna last month, leaving members of the community upset.

Police Sergeant Bradley Hall said the young people would be held accountable for their actions.

“Behaviour like this has no place in our community.

“We thank the community for their assistance in providing relevant information and helping us resolve this matter swiftly.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

No one else is being sought in relation to the incident.

Police also remind members of the public that if they saw illegal or suspicious behaviour to phone 111 if it was happening now or report via 105 after the fact.


Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Tararua news

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Tararua news