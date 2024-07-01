Several windows were smashed after rocks were thrown at St Cuthbert's Church in Eketāhuna. The rocks can be clearly seen in the pews.

Two young people have been referred to Youth Aid services following a vandalism incident on Church St, Eketāhuna.

Several windows were broken at St Cuthbert’s church in Eketāhuna last month, leaving members of the community upset.

Police Sergeant Bradley Hall said the young people would be held accountable for their actions.

“Behaviour like this has no place in our community.

“We thank the community for their assistance in providing relevant information and helping us resolve this matter swiftly.”