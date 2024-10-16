Deborah Illingworth will be exhibiting her work at the Crown Lynn Kiwi shop and gallery in Eketāhuna, opening Labour weekend. This work is titled: Life Cycle of the Death Lily.

Artist Deborah Illingworth found it a little funny when she won the Emerging Artist Award at the Wairarapa Review at Aratoi last year.

Now based at Nireaha, she has been painting for 25 years, but sees the award as being less a reflection of her age and skill level and more her being a new exhibitor as artists living in the Tararua District were able to enter for the first time.

Deborah will be exhibiting a collection of her works at the Crown Lynn Kiwi shop and gallery, opening Labour weekend.

The shop is a new venture by Mathew Nisbet, who is also a former neighbour when they lived in Wellington.

Mathew is launching the shop in the old Wrightson’s building on State Highway 2 in Eketāhuna where he makes pottery from the old Crown Lynn moulds.