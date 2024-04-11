Dannevirke Lions funds help rescue ANZAC Concert

Senior dancers from Origin Studios entertained at Anzac Concert in 2023.

Dannevirke can once again enjoy an Anzac concert on Anzac Day in the Town Hall following the coming together of a community that wanted to see this much-loved event preserved.

Initially the normal host – the Dannevirke Community Board - was stymied by the lack of sound and lighting in the town hall and planned a year’s delay.

Max Te Huki sang and played guitar.�

Fortunately, with Dannevirke Host Lions agreeing to foot the bill of at least $3000 for lighting and sound, board member Ernie Christison donating $500 from his own business, Amy Macdonald volunteering to put a show together and positive comments from other members of the Community Board the show proved feasible.

Molly Pawson sang several of her own songs last year too.

So the show is on and the programme in its early stage looks fantastic. Planning aims for a 2pm-4pm time slot and a big team of Lions, Community Board members and friends of the RSA are readying themselves to make the show one of the best.

The Dannevirke Brass Band played popular tunes.

At this stage entry is by koha and proceeds will go to the RSA. Last year the crowd was in excess of 400 and the challenge is to fill the Town Hall to capacity.





