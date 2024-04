Dannevirke Lions funds help rescue ANZAC Concert

Senior dancers from Origin Studios entertained at Anzac Concert in 2023.

Dave Murdoch

Dannevirke can once again enjoy an Anzac concert on Anzac Day in the Town Hall following the coming together of a community that wanted to see this much-loved event preserved.

Initially the normal host – the Dannevirke Community Board - was stymied by the lack of sound and lighting in the town hall and planned a year’s delay.