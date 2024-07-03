Dannevirke hosts festival of rugby at Rugby Park

Under-11 action in the Dannevirke Yellow vs Pirates match.
They all came to Rugby Park – all the Dannevirke Sports Club junior rugby teams and their opponents from as far away as Hawke’s Bay to play their regular competition games last month.
It was an opportunity to celebrate rugby because both Dannevirke’s senior men’s teams were playing at the park in the afternoon – the local derby Dannevirke Sports Club v Bush and Aotea V MAC - and all the junior teams were drawn to play in Dannevirke as well.
Bryn Quigan and his junior rugby committee thought this was a chance not to be missed to bring all rugby players and parents/whānau together and with the day dawning fine but frosty it was a huge success.
With about 200 players registered in junior rugby Dannevirke is holding its own in popularity, every team but the little Rippas playing away against Central or Hawke’s Bay teams on alternate weeks making it exciting for the players and parents although a high cost and parental commitment.
Dannevirke has one under-8, two under-9s which played at 9am, two under-11s which played at 10am, one under-12 and the under-13s which played at 11am, the latter winning 50-17 over Hereworth on Number One ground.
The little Under-7 Rippas also played on Number One as the curtain-raiser to the Dannevirke V Bush seniors, the six teams each having a game on the field cut into three. Even then they looked tiny but were most entertaining.
Bryn said they chose the Rippas to play the curtain-raiser so parents and other supporters might stick around to watch the main games which they did after everyone had got a feed of sausages in bread.
The season is progressing with trials for under-11 and under-13 rep teams starting next Sunday. They conclude with games against Central on August 24. Then the Ross Shield becomes the focus.