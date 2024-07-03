Dannevirke hosts festival of rugby at Rugby Park

With about 200 players registered in junior rugby Dannevirke is holding its own in popularity, every team but the little Rippas playing away against Central or Hawke’s Bay teams on alternate weeks making it exciting for the players and parents although a high cost and parental commitment.

Where it all starts - Huia Range and Puketoi Rippas as one of the curtain-raisers on Rugby Park Number One.

Dannevirke has one under-8, two under-9s which played at 9am, two under-11s which played at 10am, one under-12 and the under-13s which played at 11am, the latter winning 50-17 over Hereworth on Number One ground.

All defence for the Dannevirke Under-12s against Havelock North.

The little Under-7 Rippas also played on Number One as the curtain-raiser to the Dannevirke V Bush seniors, the six teams each having a game on the field cut into three. Even then they looked tiny but were most entertaining.

Well-drilled forward techniques by Dannevirke Under-13s against Hereworth.

Bryn said they chose the Rippas to play the curtain-raiser so parents and other supporters might stick around to watch the main games which they did after everyone had got a feed of sausages in bread.

The season is progressing with trials for under-11 and under-13 rep teams starting next Sunday. They conclude with games against Central on August 24. Then the Ross Shield becomes the focus.

Dave Murdoch is a part-time photojournalist based in Dannevirke. For the past 11 years he has covered any community story telling good news about the district.