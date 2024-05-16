Tutor Sue Turk shows the layering and overlapping process with autumn leaves.

Dannevirke floral artists learnt about layering and overlapping from visiting Palmerston North tutor Sue Turk, who demonstrated how to use the abundant autumn leaves they have this time of year.

Layering is a technique where directional forces flow either in one direction or against another, as displayed by the base of leaves in careful order.

During the class, the group made notes on what they had learnt, for future reference.

Three ‘Commended’ Show Bench designs featuring autumn colours set in a homemade or upcycled container. From left a small design on recycled shotgun cartridges by Vivienne Bell, a tall design in a recycled canister by Lynne Mitchell and a slanting design in a specially created can of sticks by Robyn Winter.

With floral art, there is latitude for different designs within a prescripted set of rules. This is shown by the three designs that were judged best after the layering demonstration.

These ranged from almost ‘petite’ designs using three used shotgun cartridges as a base to a slanting design able to be accommodated by a can made of sticks, to a canister strong enough to support a tall design.

Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo journalist based in Dannevirke. For the last 11 years, he has covered any community storytelling the good news about the district.



