Dannevirke Bridge Club is celebrating 50 years.

For some the game of bridge might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but Dannevirke Bridge Club president Heather Smart feels otherwise.

Heather started playing 10 years ago and has found it’s a good way to make connections.

She says the game is not as difficult as some might think and once players have the basics, and have learned a strategy and a few tricks, the rest is just a matter of practice.

There’s also a certain amount of etiquette around the game which players must observe.

It’s 50 years since the club started its first lot of competitions and members are marking the occasion with a celebration at its High St clubrooms on June 16.

According to information on the club’s website, an ad was placed in the Dannevirke Evening News in July 1973 to gauge interest and an inaugural meeting was held in August, with 60 people interested in joining.

Heather says there are even some of the club’s original members still playing and it’s hoped they will be able to attend the celebration, especially for the cake cutting.

She says the club has grown since those early days and now has 45 members.

“We have a lot more playing members,” she says, adding that they usually have seven tables a night on club nights on Mondays and Friday afternoons.

The club is also holding an open day from 1pm to 3pm and is encouraging members of the public to come along and watch the players and ask questions.