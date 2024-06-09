Viking Choir and friends will entertain you

The Dannevirke Viking Choir singing at the recent concert in Norsewood.

The acoustics of Dannevirke Knox Church will be fully exploited when the Viking Choir, the Dannevirke Brass Band, the Highland Pipe Band, the Harmony Sextet and the Tararua Instrumental Group all join in a concert.

For just a minimal fee of $10/head, with children under 12 free music lovers will experience a great range of vocal and orchestral music.

The Viking Choir under conductor Lyn Faulkner has been busy expanding its repertoire and will have new numbers from the Norsewood Concert like Mamma Mia, Good Morning Starshine and Johnny Be Good while the Brass Band will chime in with a selection from Golden Sounds of Abba, Eye of the Tiger and Pink Panther just to name a few.

The Dannevirke Highland Pipe Band will march in to The Old Rustic Bridge and play Bonnie Black Isle and will combine with the Brass Band to play the spine-tingling Highland Cathedral while the newly created Harmony Girls and Tararua Instrumental Group will try out their new numbers.

The concert will be on June 22, starting at 7pm





Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist based in Dannevirke. For the past 11 years he has covered any community story telling good news about the district.



