Dannevirke Floral Art hosts quarterly Area Day for Manawatū

Bush Telegraph
2 mins to read
Dannevirke floral artists preparing floral wall hangings that could be used for their Floral Show Case on October 19-20.

The Dannevirke weather outside was miserable the climate inside the Rawhiti Lodge was warm, colourful and cheerful as Manawatū floral artists did what they like doing best – creating floral designs.

Best in Show was Kathryn Simmonds from Palmerston North.
It was Dannevirke’s turn to host the quarterly Area Day for Manawatū clubs stretching from Feilding to Levin and Palmerston North and each club was invited to send members to compete in novice, intermediate and senior categories, copying designs created by European designer Gregor Learch.

The novice place-getters were all from Dannevirke.
While the weather deterred some clubs from crossing the Ruahines there was still a range of designs and the judges spent a lot of time deliberating.

Dannevirke, with home-town advantage in numbers, accumulated enough points to win the Most Points Trophy.

Intermediate place-getters from Dannevirke, Jill Scrimshaw (left) and Lynne Mitchell.
Results:

Novice: Decorative Parallel - 1st Robyn Winter, Dannevirke; 2nd Mary Whitham, Dannevirke; 3rd Tina Roulston, Dannevirke.

Intermediate: Form Linear -1st Pam Illston, Marton; 2nd Lynne Mitchell, Dannevirke; 3rd Jill Scrimshaw, Dannevirke.

HC: Jenny Blair, Palmerston North.

Senior place-getters from Dannevirke, Joy Charmley (left) and Joy Murdoch.
Senior: Vegetative - 1st Kathryn Simmonds , Palmerston North; 2nd Joy Charmley, Dannevirke; 3rd Joy Murdoch, Dannevirke, Joan Brooks , Palmerston North.

The Open Petite entries were all won by Dannevirke.
Open Petite: Something Different - 1st Viv Bell , Dannevirke; 2nd Lynne Mitchell, Dannevirke; 3rd Joy Murdoch , Dannevirke, Tina Roulston, Dannevirke.

Best use of Leaves: Lynne Mitchell

