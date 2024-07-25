Dannevirke floral artists preparing floral wall hangings that could be used for their Floral Show Case on October 19-20.

The Dannevirke weather outside was miserable the climate inside the Rawhiti Lodge was warm, colourful and cheerful as Manawatū floral artists did what they like doing best – creating floral designs.

Best in Show was Kathryn Simmonds from Palmerston North.

It was Dannevirke’s turn to host the quarterly Area Day for Manawatū clubs stretching from Feilding to Levin and Palmerston North and each club was invited to send members to compete in novice, intermediate and senior categories, copying designs created by European designer Gregor Learch.