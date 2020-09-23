

Bay Independent Hockey Club will be celebrating, whatever the result of the Hawke's Bay men's division one hockey final, as both their teams fight for the title.

Bay Independent 1 will play Bay Independent 2 at Park Island at 4.15pm on Saturday.

This is the first year that the club has had two teams in the men's top division final.

Bay 2 player and Black Sticks midfielder Shea McAleese said the team had fulfilled their season's goal of making it an all-Bay final.

Advertisement

"We've been lucky to pull it off," he said.

The 36-year-old said creating two teams had given players a chance to play at a better level.

"The pleasing thing for me is that all the boys in the teams have stepped up big time," McAleese said.

"We've split the teams for a reason and a lot of our boys would probably be division 2 players but, throughout the season, they've turned into division 1 players, which is awesome."

Bay 1 defeated Akina Rovers Waapu 3-0 in their semifinal to make it through to Saturday's match.

Player-coach Charles Jenkins said he hoped his side could recreate their semifinal-winning heroics in the final.

"If we repeat that level of performance, we'll have a good chance of winning," he said.

Bay 1 has won two of the three matches against their sister team this season.

Advertisement

Jenkins admitted that in both his team's previous victories over Bay 2, the opposition was not at full strength.

"We haven't beaten Bay 2 when they've had their star player - Shea McAleese - playing," the player-coach said.

Jenkins and his side know that keeping Bay 2's key players; McAleese, Oscar Nation and Sean Findlay, under control is a must if they are to claim this year's title.

"If those three can link together, they'll cause some havoc for us," he said. "But if we can deny those three the ball and deny them linking, that will go a long way for us."

Bay 2 secured their spot in the final after a physical 6-4 win over Taupo Hockey at Park Island last weekend.

The visitors started strongly with two goals in the first quarter, but the home side dealt with the pressure and was able to make a Bay vs. Bay final possible.

Advertisement

Bay 2 player-coach Graeme Findlay said he was looking forward to a closely contested and fiery final.

"We'll be going hard, that's for sure," he said.

With alert level 1 now in place, Hawke's Bay Hockey confirmed spectators will be able to attend the men's and women's division 1 finals on Saturday, at Park Island from 2.45pm.