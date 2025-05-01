Advertisement
Hawke’s Bay Hawks stun Tauranga Whai with buzzer-beating heroics

Kobe Kara came up with a huge four-point play at the death. Photo / Photosport

The Hawke’s Bay Hawks have beaten the Tauranga Whai by a single point thanks to a Jackson Ball epic and two huge plays at the buzzer.

The Whai controlled the fourth quarter in Taradale and as time ticked down it had looked as if 17-year-old Ball’s 33 points would be in vain.

But two heroes stepped up for the Hawks at the death.

Kobe Kara nailed a hail-mary four-point play as the shot clock ticked to zero to give the home side an unexpected lead with 16 seconds left.

The Whai weren’t done though, and Jayden Bezzant then landed what looked like the game-winner after a scramble for an offensive board.

But there was still 1.8 seconds left on the clock and Luca Yates then grabbed the inbound and launched a three-pointer of his own to send the crowd and the Hawks into delirium.

Yates then stopped the inbound pass to seal the win.

The Hawks now have a 7-5 win-loss record and are right in playoff contention after taking the scalp of the Saints away from home over the weekend.

