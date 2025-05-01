Hawke’s Bay Hawks stun Tauranga Whai with buzzer-beating heroics

Kobe Kara came up with a huge four-point play at the death. Photo / Photosport

The Hawke’s Bay Hawks have beaten the Tauranga Whai by a single point thanks to a Jackson Ball epic and two huge plays at the buzzer.

The Whai controlled the fourth quarter in Taradale and as time ticked down it had looked as if 17-year-old Ball’s 33 points would be in vain.

But two heroes stepped up for the Hawks at the death.

Kobe Kara nailed a hail-mary four-point play as the shot clock ticked to zero to give the home side an unexpected lead with 16 seconds left.

The Whai weren’t done though, and Jayden Bezzant then landed what looked like the game-winner after a scramble for an offensive board.