The Hawke's Bay Magpies have their first win of 2020, defeating Counties Manukau 31-17 at McLean Park in Napier.

Hawke's Bay seemed to relish the sunny conditions and made a positive start to the game with ball in hand, building attacking phases as they crossed the 22 metre line.

In the seventh minute, player of the day Stacey Ili challenged the line and got a spectacular offload away to halfback Brad Weber, allowing the All Black to coast in for the opening score.

The Magpies continued to look dangerous, particularly through Ili, before Counties first five Baden Kerr got his side on the board with a penalty a couple of minutes later.

Magpies halfback Brad Weber on his way to open the scores. Photo / Ian Cooper

Winger Lolagi Visinia was almost through the Steelers line soon after, only to be halted by a high tackle from Counties number eight Sam Slade which saw him yellow carded.

Then it was the forwards' turn to make a statement, with Hawke's Bay forcing a penalty from a defensive scrum inside their attacking 22 and turning the screws with back-to-back lineout mauls.

Counties couldn't withstand the pressure, and the Magpies were awarded a penalty try when lock Matiaha Martin dragged the second maul down, earning himself a yellow card as well.

On the half hour mark fullback Kurt Baker took full advantage of a handy bounce from a Counties clearing kick, streaking down the sideline before finding the always available Weber for his second try.

Hawke's Bay outside back recruits Lolagi Visinia, left, and Kurt Baker got plenty of ball in the first half. Photo / Ian Cooper

The Magpies were in again almost immediately when outstanding centre Ili broke the line once more and found Baker, who put Visinia in for his first try in Hawke's Bay colours.

There were signs of revitalised life from the Steelers just before the break though, and winger Kirisi Kuridrani landed their first try off the back of a beautiful set play from an attacking lineout.

But having dominated possession and territory throughout the half, the home team went into the break fully deserving of their 16-point lead.

Magpies centre Stacey Ili offloads during a stellar first half display. Photo / Ian Cooper

Counties came out with far more vigour to start the second term, and it wasn't until the 57th minute that the Magpies threatened to score through openside flanker Brendon O'Connor, but for wing Jonah Lowe stepping over the touchline.

The Steelers scored after the hour mark with number eight Sam Slade crashing over after some attacking phases in tight for the visitors.

But Hawke's Bay quashed any hopes of a comeback immediately when their own number eight Devan Flanders was set up for a try by his fellow loosie Marino Mikaele-Tu'u, for a bonus point victory.

The Magpies will be at home again next week when they play Canterbury at 7:05 pm on Saturday September 26.



Hawke's Bay 31 (Brad Weber 2, Penalty try, Lolagi Visinia, Devan Flanders tries; Lincoln McClutchie 2/3 cons, 0/1 pen, Caleb Makene 0/1 con, 0/1 pen)

Counties Manukau 17 (Kirisi Kuridrani, Sam Slade tries; Baden Kerr 1/1 pen, 2/2 cons)

HT: 26-10