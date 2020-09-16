

Division One league leaders Napier Tech Academy will be looking for revenge as they take on the only team to have beaten them this season in the semifinals of the women's top hockey division.

Napier Tech will face off against fourth-placed Akina Rovers Horsefield at 3.30pm on Saturday.

The other semifinal will see second-placed Bay Ferns play Havelock North Hockey Club at 3pm for a spot in the final. Both semifinals are at Park Island.

Napier Tech coach Holly Varcoe said her team will be looking for redemption against Akina.

Advertisement

"Payback is in our mindset this week," she said.

"It was a timely loss we had a few weeks ago against them and it's put things into perspective, but it's our chance to remedy that."

Varcoe attributes her side's commanding presence in the division to a solid, all-round team that is dangerous inside the circle.

"Most of the other teams have got one or two people who can score goals, but we have seven. We're pretty dominant when it comes to goal-scoring," she added.

Akina Rovers coach Deborah Parkinson said that being the only team to have secured a victory over Tech is a testament to how well her team are playing as a unit.

However, Parkinson warned her side to "take each game at face value".

"We are preparing ourselves for another tough game of hockey. We have worked hard but so has Tech, so Saturday we'll see who can produce the better outcome," she said.

Havelock North are looking to go one better this season after finishing second to Napier Tech in the previous two years.

Advertisement

Coach and former Black Stick Emily Gaddum, nee Naylor, said it will be a hard game against Bay Ferns.

"Bay is looking really strong and will be difficult to beat on Saturday. I'm looking forward to the challenge and hope our girls can go all the way this year."

Havelock won their quarter-final against Akina Rovers, thanks to the only goal of the match, from Bella Greig.

Bay Ferns coach Simon Nation said he is confident his in-form team can beat Havelock.

"They've generally had the win over us the past two years, but this year I back us in the semis," he said.

Nation said the division is open for anyone to win it.

Advertisement

"Everyone can beat everyone in this grade this year. Although admittedly, Tech has been the most consistent side."

For the Ferns coach, simply being able to play in times like these is good enough.

"We've been hellishly lucky for Hawke's Bay to be playing as much hockey as we have had. Getting to a final - well, that'll just be a bonus."