Hawke's Bay rugby clubs are being advised to ask fans to stay away from the sidelines this weekend due to the latest outbreak of Covid 19.

With regional New Zealand under Level 2 lockdown and further announcements expected Friday at 5.30pm, Hawke's Bay Rugby Union is asking clubs to monitor crowd numbers and if possible keep spectators away.

Gatherings - including sports crowds - of no more than 100 people are allowed under Level 2 lockdown.

HBRU has also issued a revised draw with venue changes that will allow clubs improved ability to monitor crowd numbers.

