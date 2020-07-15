

Olympic cyclist Regan Gough is returning to his home town to join 500 other cyclists to tackle this weekend's Vantage Age Group Road National Championships in Waipukurau.

Central Hawke's Bay's community is preparing for an expected 1200 visitors to the district this weekend for the Vantage championships, Cycling New Zealand's first road cycling championship staged since the Covid-19 lockdown.



The event, which includes the Para-cycling Championships, is being run in partnership with Cycling CHB and will be held across a mix of urban residential and rural roads throughout Waipukurau from Friday July 17 to Sunday July 19. It will see some of New Zealand's most prominent age group riders compete for time trial and road racing titles.



About 500 of the best age riders from across the country have registered to compete, including the Cycling New Zealand endurance track squad made up of points race world champion Corbin Strong and team pursuit world silver medal winning teammate Campbell Stewart, Aaron Gate and Waipukurau's own Regan Gough.



Mayor of Central Hawke's Bay, Alex Walker, is "thrilled" with the prospect.

"Not only do we have an exhilarating weekend of time trials and racing to enjoy, but with 1200 visitors sleeping, eating, drinking and shopping in our district, we'll see a real boost to our economy across the three days which will prove incredibly valuable to the economic recovery of our businesses following Covid-19 and the drought," Walker said.



The event was originally scheduled for April, but was moved to July to comply with restrictions put in place in response to the global pandemic.



Time trials will take place on Friday. Spectators hoping to watch this can head to Takapau Rd, Hatuma and reach the intersection of Hatuma/Woburn/Arlington Rds and park on Hatuma Rd, well off the road.



Road racing will take place on the Saturday and Sunday of the event. The official viewing area for spectators during the road race is the top of Waiou Hill. To reach this spot, spectators must travel along Takapau Rd then turn on to Hatuma Rd and slowly head up the hill following any cyclists. A designated parking area is situated at the top of the hill.



Spectators leaving the viewing point must continue in the same direction as the cyclists and turn right on to Maharakeke Rd to return to the race venue via Takapau Rd. This is the only spectator area to view the race during the road race.



The full event schedule can be found at cyclingnewzealand.nz/events-and-results/national-events/vantage-age-group-road-national-championships/