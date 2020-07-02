One of Hawke's Bays favourite sons is returning to don the Magpies jersey for the 2020 Mitre 10 Cup.

Former Tongan international, Chiefs and Magpie prop Sona Taumalolo has signed with Hawke's Bay and will add vital experience to the Magpies team.

The popular prop will also turn out for club side Clive Rugby and Sports, who snatched a last-minute 15-12 win over Central Hawke's Bay Rugby and Sports at Farndon Park on Saturday.

Taumalolo has been playing in France for Perpignan, Racing Métro and Grenoble since 2012.

Former Magpie Sona Taumalolo (right) playing for Grenoble, makes a tackle on Jamie Roberts of Harlequins during a European Rugby Challenge Cup semifinal at Twickenham. Photo / Getty

He is looking forward to the chance to add to his 61 caps and 18 tries for the Magpies.

"I am really excited to return to Hawke's Bay with the chance to again pull on the black and white jersey. I look forward to sharing my experience with the young team and playing in front of the Magpies fans once again"

Magpies coach Mark Ozich was delighted to have Taumalolo join his squad this season.

"It's great to have Sona back in the Bay and with the Magpies for the 2020 Mitre 10 Cup.

"We're looking forward to working with him and he's a great addition to our squad with a proven track record. For Sona and his family, I know it's an exciting time to return home and be among family and friends."

HBRFU Chief Executive Jay Campbell shared in Ozich's delight having worked with Taumalolo during his previous stint in Hawke's Bay.

"Sona is a crowd favourite amongst Magpies fans and the fact he wanted to return home and represent Clive and the Magpies before he hangs up his boots epitomises what these teams mean to him.

"I'm sure everyone will be excited to see him running out on McLean Park once again"

Taumalolo, his wife Di and family will soon be back in New Zealand and after completing the Covid-19 isolation process, will be looking to settle in Hawke's Bay.

The signing news comes days after the 2020 Mitre 10 Cup draw was confirmed.

The Magpies will have home games against Counties Manukau, Canterbury, Northland, Manawatu and Wellington.



Taumalolo snapshot



· Hawke's Bay, 61 games, 18 tries, 2005-2011

· Chiefs, 52 games, 15 tries, 2009-2012

· Tonga, 20 Tests, 4 tries, 2011-2015