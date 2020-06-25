

The Hawke's Bay Rugby Football Union says it's "delighted" with the Magpies draw confirmed for this year's Mitre 10 Cup.

Commercial manager Dan Somerville said the 2020 home games would give the public a great selection.

"They're family-friendly times considering the later competition start date, longer days and hopefully warmer weather as well as good opportunities for people looking at booking corporate hospitality," Somerville said.

"We have three traditional derbies for the Magpies against Manawatu, Wellington and BOP which we know fans look forward to."

Advertisement

He said the third-round clash with Canterbury would also be popular given the southerners should turn up with their All Blacks.

"Many Magpies sponsors, members and fans have told us that they are planning to hit the road to support the team so expect to see good support at the away games which will be awesome."



Home games

v Counties Manukau, 2.05pm Sunday, September 20

v Canterbury, 7.05pm Saturday, September 26

v Northland, 7.05pm Friday, October 16

v Manawatu, 4.35pm Saturday, October 24

v Wellington, 4.35pm Sunday, November 8

Away games

v Southland, 4.35pm Sunday, September 13

v Otago, 4.35pm Sunday, October 4

v Nth Harbour, 2.05pm Sunday, October 11

v Bay of Plenty, 2.05pm Sunday, November 1

v Taranaki, 2.05pm Sunday, November 15