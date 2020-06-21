

The smile on the face of Napier Tech club captain Scott Dallimore at fulltime said it all as his team held on to upset defending champions Napier Old Boys Marist in the feature match at Whitmore Park.

After the opening weekend was postponed for 91 days due to Covid-19, Hawke's Bay Club Rugby finally got underway with large crowds out in support across all clubs.

Losing talismanic skipper Elijah Martin to injury within the first 10 minutes of the Tech v NOBM match appeared to spur his teammates on as they ground out the result in an extremely physical first up match for the Texans.

The experience of ex-Magpies Trent Boswell-Wakefield, Mark Braidwood and NZ Sevens Rep Tamati Samuels shone through while a player of the match performance from ex NOBM loose forward Hannon Brighouse was a standout.

Advertisement

Tech Manager Cyril Whitburn singled out the 2019 Magpies loosie, playing number 8 against his former team, as he "was exceptional carrying the ball over the advantage line while making plenty of thunderous tackles on defence".

Michael Buckley goes over for NOBM's first try. Photo / Paul Taylor

For Napier Old Boys Marist, Dom Devine showed why he is a part of the Magpies Wider Training Group while loose forwards Chris Johnson and Rickey Hayes never shirked the tough stuff. In the backs Ellery Wilson, playing at first five, was composed while George Stratton at centre and winger Michael Buckley were full of endeavour.

At Elwood Park, Hastings Rugby & Sports withstood a tough challenge from Clive to come away 29-22.

Hastings and Magpies prop Jason Long displayed his all-round skills by dominating at scrum time while also picking up two tries.

Others to make Hastings manager's James Rosenberg's MVP list were two of his new charges, former St John's College halfback Connor McLeod and former Hastings Boys' High School midfielder Jordan Thompson-Dunn who put in a polished display at first five.

Highlander halfback Folau Fakatava played well when he came on as a replacement fullback.

Rosenberg said it was "good to get a win first up, especially as Clive played well and were physically tough, but (we've) still plenty to work on for Old Boys Marist next week''.

For the visitors, Liam Udy-Johns was Clive coach Vaine Maui's pick for Player of the Day and he was ably assisted by his fellow loose forwards, captain Josh Kaifa and blindside Josh Fuimano. After a halftime lead, Maui said a "lack of discipline and composure crept in and allowed Hastings to take the game".

Advertisement

The crowds were out in force around the region for the delayed kick-off of Hawke's Bay Club Rugby. Photo / Paul Taylor

Napier Pirate hosted a new look Havelock North side at Tamatea Park for Havelock North to run away winners 66-19 with the Paewai twins, Kalin and Jesse scoring two tries each.

Havelock North Manager John McKeefry gave the Player of the Day rewards to young lock Ben Morgan while number 8 Albert Hemepo was also impressive.

Pirate Manager Derek Paenga sung the praises of their Man of the Match Hamish Willis who 'tackled his heart out and never gave up' while he also heaped praise on young speedster and NZ Surf Lifesaving sprint champion Ben Lewis who scored two slick tries.

Taradale withstood a tough challenge from MAC to gain the spoils 33-22 at Flaxmere Park. Magpies props Namatahi Waa and Joe Apikotoa put in full 80-minute shifts as their performance up front laid the platform for a good win over a tough MAC side.

Others to shine were Cameron Robinson and dynamic loose forward Jacob Baker. Satisfied Taradale coach Tim Combs was quick to acknowledge how fortunate Taradale were to face MAC in round one, suggesting they will be a real threat come the business end of the season.

In contrast, MAC Manager Anthony Morley lamented the two yellow cards which saw his side play 20 minutes of the match with only 13 men.

While Morley was disappointed with the result he was extremely happy with his new first five Lincoln McClutchie who not only scored a try and slotted four penalties but threatened with ball in hand while keeping the big MAC pack moving forward.

Central hung on to beat Tamatea 27-24 at Central Park to kick their season off with a win. Loose forwards Finau Nimatasau, Frank Lochore and Jason Cutbush were the catalyst for the victory while Zac Simpson stood out among the backline.

For the visitor's Tamatea coach Riki Kirikiri sighted former Bay Of Plenty centre Dennon Robinson as being "outstanding" for Tamatea while commenting that "as coaches we are happy with parts of today and things are progressing well for the season ahead".

RESULTS:

CHB 27 (Cory Cathro Try, 2 penalty tries, Ruan de Lange 1 conversion & 2 penalties) beat Tamatea 24 (Jordan Harmer 1 try, Tama Hutana 1 try, Dennon Robinson 1 try, Ashton Robinson 3 conversions & 1 penalty)

HRS 29 (Jason Long 2 tries, 2 penalty tries, Jordan Thompson 1 conversion & 1 penalty) beat Clive 22 (Jonah Lowe 1 try, Joseph Fuimaono 1 try, Josh Kaifa 1 try, Tianua Poto 2 conversions & 1 penalty)

TRSC 33 (Josh Eden-Whaitiri 1 try, Cameron Robinson 2 tries, 2 conversions & 3 penalties, Liam Rowlands 1 try) beat M.A.C 22 (Lexus Greening 1 try, Lincoln McClutchie 1 try & 4 penalties)

NTOB 17 (Hannon Brighouse 1 try, Jordan Faia 1 try, Martin Watson 2 conversions & 1 penalty) beat NOBM 12 (Dominic Devine 1 try, Michael Buckley 1 try, Bain Champion 1 conversion)

Havelock North 66 (Joseph Walding-Karaitiana 2 tries, Albert Hemopo 1 try, Trent Hape 1 try, Kalin Paewai 2 tries, Jesse Paewai 2 tries, Trinity Spooner-Neera 1 try & 6 conversions, Latrell Smiler- Ahkiong 1 try, Jacob Stephenson 2 conversions) beat Pirate 19 (Ben Lewis 2 tries, Al Momoisea 1 try, Zion Clark 2 conversions)