Taradale speedster Kaitlin Bates is eyeing a return to the Hawke's Bay Tui women's rugby team and is prepared to commute from Christchurch if she gets the nod.

Bates, who made five appearances for the Tui in 2018 but didn't play last year because of her commitments to her Bachelor of Science degree studies in Christchurch, proved she was on track for a recall with some superb displays as Taradale won the women's title for the third consecutive year at the Hawke's Bay Sevens tournament in Waipukurau on Saturday.

In the final Bates scored two runaway tries and kicked three conversions as Taradale beat Hastings Rugby and Sports 31-19.

Earlier in the day the two teams drew 14-all in pool play.

The previous weekend Bates claimed MVP honours at the Samoa Marist Sevens in Apia when playing for Linwood.

"I finished off a lot for Taradale today and that's my way of giving back to a side which backed me up all day," Bates said.

"I like the Taradale culture and I also like the culture which is developing with the Hawke's Bay Tui which is why I'm keen to come back," Bates explained.

As the Taradale side received the Jiangsu Jersey Trophy for the third consecutive year Bates pointed out she is keen to go to teachers college next year.

"I want to inspire youngsters to go out into the world and achieve what they want to," she added, and she is an ideal role model to do that.

Monique Thompson was a dangerous attacker and gutsy defender for Hastings Rugby and Sports. Nina Pineaha deserved her two tries for Hastings in the final.

Taradale coach Alby Baker ranked Saturday's title as the best of the three.

"We did it with the youngest squad of the three years. We didn't have our Black Fern Krysten [Cottrell] because she was injured and we didn't have Anna and Felicity Powdrell. We didn't have any big names," Baker said.

He pointed out 16-year-old Jade Wilson only had two minutes of action all day but her try which gave Taradale a 31-12 lead in the final was crucial.

"Hastings had speed but our girls came to play sevens and really applied themselves. I believe we still had petrol left in the tank after the final as we had built for five games not four."

Baker agreed Bates was on track for a berth in the Tui squad.

Experienced Taradale Tui Sylvia Bockman captured the women's player-of-the-tournament award.

Bay of Plenty's Nga Papaka o Rangataua won the Ian Baker Memorial Cup senior men's title in their first attempt with a 22-14 victory over Havelock North in the final of the 37th edition of the Paladin-sponsored event.

It was the fifth consecutive year Havelock North had finished second at the Central Park-hosted tournament.

Rangataua were classy throughout the final and even when heavy rain fell during the final continued to play accurate summer sevens with plenty of pace and width.

"We will always play like that unless it stops working. We were looking for a new tournament this year and Tomasi [former All Blacks Sevens rep Cama] suggested this one.

"He has played a bit for us over the year and were hoping to bring him but it didn't work out. We will definitely back next year," Rangataua manager Brad Ririnui said.

Experienced Rangataua pivot Curtis van der Heyden, who has been involved with the Bay of Plenty Sevens squad for the last eight years, deserved his men's player-of-the-tournament award.

The versatile Jake Gardiner scored three tries for Rangataua in the final and was impressive throughout the day.

"Rangataua were sharp. There was nothing I could fault them on," Havelock North co-captain and 2013 All Blacks Sevens representative Trinity Spooner-Neera said.

A former Magpie, who has had two years away from rugby working on gaining a linesman qualification with Unison, Spooner-Neera, pointed out he will also play 15s for the villagers this season. Earlier this month he helped Havelock North record a top-four finish at the national club sevens tournament in Porirua.

"I'm willing to have a crack at whatever opportunity comes my way and I would certainly give the All Black Sevens another go if I had the chance," Spooner-Neera added.

Tamatea won the Angus Cup in the four-team colts competition with a convincing 42-5 victory over hosts Central in the final. Hoera Stephenson, Art Thompson, Mefi Tupou and Hunter Nuku were prominent for the unbeaten Tamatea side throughout the day and Stephenson captured the colts player-of-the-tournament award.