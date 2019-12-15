Hawke's Bay streetstock driver Brent Redington took a pounding but still managed to retain his Wellington Championship title at Te Marua Speedway in the capital on Saturday night.

"As the only visitor in the 16-strong field and the defending champion I knew I would be targeted. But I didn't think I would get as much treatment as I got in the third heat ... all but two of the locals had a go at me," Redington, 50, recalled.

A veteran of 35 years in motorsport, Redington, won his first heat from grid seven. He was third in his second from grid 15 and seventh in his third from grid four.

These placings left Redington tied on points with his nephew Daniel Bouzaid so a four-lap run off was required to decide the title winner.

Advertisement

"I let him go at the start. With a lap to go I spun Daniel and then raced away for the title," Redington said.

"Daniel rode the wall quite a bit in the run off and under those circumstances I'm not allowed to hit him. I had to wait until he came away from the wall before I could spin him," Redington explained.

Wellingtonian Dave Speirs was third in the championship.

"I've got plenty of work to do on the car in the shed before our next meetings," Redington said.

The four-time Hawke's Bay champion in the class will race at the next Meeanee meeting on December 27 where streetstocks will be a support class for Round 4 in the Burger King Pro Dirt Super Saloon Series. The following night he will race in the North Island Championships in Rotorua.

These will be Redington's final meetings before the Meeanee hosted New Zealand Championship on January 10 and 11. Redington is hoping to swap the 3NZ number on the side of his car with the 1NZ.