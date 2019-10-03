Central threw the battle for the Life Members' Salver at the Ross Shield rugby tournament in Wairoa wide open with an upset today.

The Life Members' Salver is awarded to the country team which does the best at the Wattie's-sponsored Hawke's Bay Primary Schools tournament for players under-56kg which is being staged for the 117th time this week.

Previously winless Central Hawke's Bay upset salver holders Dannevirke 10-7 after leading 10-0 at halftime.

"We know if we beat Wairoa on Saturday we will win the salver. We stepped up another notch today," elated Central manager Graeme Fisher said.

Advertisement

"Our defence was really good. We had no ball during the first 10 minutes and there was one period when we held them out for 15 to 20 phases," Fisher explained.

Fullback Charlie Withers and centre Diego Maraki-Pene scored Central's tries. Halfback Marcus Leach was Central's player-of-the-match and did an outstanding defensive job on Dannevirke's go-to player, captain and No 8 George Prouting.

Withers was classy and No 8 Jahmaige Reti-Young had a massive workrate.

"Jahmaige had to lose 4kg to qualify for the tournament and now he is proving to himself all that hard work was worthwhile," Fisher added.

"We were really flat and didn't use the wind well enough in the second half. Central wanted it more and it felt like they were more dominant than the score suggests," Dannevirke coach Simon Prouting explained.

Substitute prop Benjamin Olsen scored Dannevirke's try, which was converted by lock Fergus Prouting. Olsen and Fergus Prouting were the best of the Dannevirke forwards and substitute second five-eighth Ryder Fowler impressed in the Dannevirke backline.

Dannevirke lost the services of centre Maia Beale during the first 20 minutes with an injury.

Hastings West maintained their unbeaten run and retained the Bill Mathewson Trophy in the "Battle of Hastings" with a 26-5 victory over the previously unbeaten Hastings East after leading 7-0 at halftime.

Advertisement

"This was a defining day for us in which our systems were put to the test. It was a great spectacle between two evenly matched teams. The difference was we were able to take our chances when they were on offer," Hastings West coach Anthony Morley said.

Second five-eighth Hunter Andrew, captain and centre Kaden Makea, No 8 Jerome Prebble-Morrell and substitute loosie Jaedem Sidney scored West's tries and first five-eighth Noah Rogers kicked three conversions. Prebble-Morrell was the player-of-the-match.

Props Reed Paewai and Joseph JJ Lilo-Tosefo provided plenty of grunt in West's starting pack. Substitute hooker Mike Brown and openside flanker William Bennett impressed with their impact in a match well controlled by referee Marty Hantz.

"It was a pretty tight first half and while we had a few more chances in the second half we didn't capitalise," East manager Mark Solomon lamented.

Blindside flanker Lachlan Varcoe scored East's only try. Varcoe, No 8 Divaan Singh, lock Adam Frith and prop Jayden Papuni-Matchitt were the best of the East players.

Napier fullback Jacob Cotter scored 20 of his team's points in a 57-0 victory over Wairoa. He scored two tries and kicked five conversions.

Centre Tyrese Ngarangione-Wicks was another to shine in the Napier backline. Substitute blindside flanker Harry Keighley was full of authority at the breakdown.

"We got off to a good start with the wind and played well as a team. It was relentless and I'm pretty stoked," Napier coach Tyrone Robinson said.

Midfielder Iraia Roberts and captain and No 8 Isaac Edmonds both scored two tries and winger Kendall Bush, halfback Noah O'Brien and substitute midfielder Lockie Seerden scored one each. First five-eighth Oliver Beale kicked the other conversion.

Wairoa trailed 33-0 at halftime. Their best players were loosies Kazhmia Shelford and TJ MacKenzie-Tupai and lock Rakatoa Morris-Wallace.

"We had our moments but fell off too many tackles in the first half. I'm still proud of our team," Wairoa coach Sid Ropitini said.

"They're loving it and we've got great whanau support," he added.